WorldVentures Brings Training Event To South Africa

By Ted Nuyten

WorldVentures, the leading direct seller of global travel and leisure club memberships, drew exceptional attendance at Momentum, a major training event in Johannesburg, South Africa, from February 16 to 18, 2018.

Momentum brings WorldVentures Independent Representatives together from all over Africa to build leadership skills and boost team collaboration while celebrating strength and diversity.

“Momentum: Africa was truly special and I could not be prouder of all who have been part of our region’s continued success,”

said Kemble Morgan, Africa general manager.

“Africa is now a significant contributor to WorldVentures’ global sales numbers, thanks to the hard work, persistence, belief and leadership of our Independent Representatives in our five active countries.

Now let’s show the world that we can do it even bigger and better in 2018!”

The event’s highlights include:

New DreamTrips™ Rewards benefits were announced for Gold Members.

WorldVentures Foundation™ celebrated the community’s Heart to Serve, having served thousands of children worldwide in 2017.

In addition to providing incomparable training for Reps, WorldVentures events positively impact local economies through increased hotel, dining and activity spending. Momentum‘s 2,400-plus attendees stayed an average of three nights for the event.

According to Budget Your Trip, visitors to Johannesburg spend an average of 1,346 rand per person, per day, making an overall financial contribution of around 9.69 million rand to the Johannesburg economy during the weekend of the event.

WorldVentures Foundation, the company’s charity of choice, also plays a part in helping local communities by hosting a Volunteer Day during the event. Volunteer Days allow Reps to give back to local communities by helping underserved children.

During Momentum, the foundation’s group of 100 volunteers worked to beautify two Botshabelo Day Care Centers and took the children on a fun outing to a local zoo.

About WorldVentures

WorldVentures is a privately held company based in Plano, Texas, that sells travel and lifestyle community memberships providing a diverse set of products and experiences. The company’s goal is to help Independent Representatives, DreamTrips Members and employees achieve more fun, freedom and fulfillment in their lives.

WorldVentures uses the direct sales model to go to market with active Representatives and members worldwide. For more information, visit worldventures.com.

About WorldVentures Foundation

WorldVentures Foundation is a U.S. 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to create positive change in the lives of children all over the world. The foundation supports sustainable programs that promote children’s health, happiness, safety and development.

Represented by the Heart to Serve logo and tagline, the foundation’s mission is accomplished through four main ways: VolunTours, Volunteer Days, Dream Courts™ and fundraising. Learn more at worldventuresfoundation.org.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2018/03/worldventures-brings-training-event-to-south-africa/