World Global Network Flagship Product Helo LX Gained Massive Media Attention

By Ted Nuyten

In the past few weeks, WOR(l)D Global Network – a Triple A classified opportunity by Business for Home – has gained a lot of media attention for its innovative product, Helo LX.

First, the Today Show on CNBC featured Helo, including it among eight of the most ground-breaking gadgets to hit the market in the coming year.

Later, CBS highlighted a story showing how a Jacksonville family uses Helo to monitor the important bio-parameters of their autistic child.

After battling for weeks with other leading products in the Direct Sales industry, Helo LX was voted as the #1 Product in Direct Selling. Out of all the products in the industry, Helo LX won 30 percent of the votes, an large percentage when you consider the number of products on the market.

HELO devices use the latest information of programming and science data analysis..

The algorithms developed with Machine Learning Techniques allow the devices, combined with the apps, to better understand your body day after day. Together with these advanced techniques, HELO devices apply Artificial Intelligence to develop data analysis and algorithms with a predictive method that understands and learns from the behaviors of the users.

HELO uses A.I. combined with the most advanced techniques to measure bio-parameters, with the clear target of building a family of next-generation, fully integrated devices. With a HELO device fully compliant with the Internet of Things (IoT), you will never need a smartphone or tablet to keep yourself connected and informed.

Photoplethysmography (PPG) is an optical technique used to detect volumetric changes in blood in peripheral circulation. It is a non-invasive method that makes measurements at the surface of the skin. The technique provides valuable information related to our cardiovascular system.

PPG makes uses of low-intensity infrared (IR) light. When light travels through biological tissues it is absorbed by bones, skin pigments and both venous and arterial blood. Since light is more strongly absorbed by blood than the surrounding tissues, the changes in blood flow can be detected by PPG sensors as changes in the intensity of light.

The voltage signal from PPG is proportional to the quantity of blood flowing through the blood vessels. Even small changes in blood volume can be detected using this method, though it cannot be used to quantify the amount of blood.

A PPG signal has several components including volumetric changes in arterial blood which is associated with cardiac activity, variations in venous blood volume which modulates the PPG signal, a DC component showing the tissues’ optical property and subtle energy changes in the body. The PPG technology is used for measuring oxygen saturation, blood pressure and cardiac output, assessing autonomic function and also detecting peripheral vascular disease.

About WOR(l)D GN

With an Headquarter in MIAMI, USA, WOR(l)D stands apart as a leader in the global markets of media, mobile and wearable technologies. In the 15 offices distrbuited in all the continents, WOR(l)D is employing the brightest minds and best professionals, constantly investing in great ideas and highly motivated people. Every WOR(l)D product reflects its passion for research, innovation and environmental responsibility.

WOR(l)D is a recognized as a leading player in the drive towards a more economically stable, socially connected world. Leveraging a new business paradigm, WOR(l)D seeks to transcend every social and economic boundary. Using innovative products and a proven, direct selling business model wor(l)d is helping people around the globe to transform their lives—and their livelihoods. For more information please visit www.worldgn.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/08/world-global-network-flagship-product-helo-lx-gained-massive-media-attention/