World Global Network Expects Over 5,000 People For Its USA Convention

By Ted Nuyten

Only a few days remain until the beginning of the WOR(l)D Global Network Las Vegas Diamond Life Convention North America. WOR(l)D Global Network is a Triple A classified opportunity by Business For Home.

At the Las Vegas Convention Center, everything is set to welcome over 5,000 participants from all over the world.

Many people are eagerly awaiting the start of this event which will write a new page in WOR(l)D history. Everyone wants to enjoy the WOR(l)D lifestyle in one of the fun capitals of the world, and to experience the awesome news that WOR(l)D will be announcing to its distributors.

As announced, the convention will cover three days. It will show WOR(l)D’s new business opportunities with an exciting look towards the future of technology.

The first session on October 20 is reserved for only those who are qualified. Each attendee will experience a series of exciting moments with top leadership and top management to share the vision of the company.

On October 21 and 22, the public convention will begin. Thousands of distributors will have the opportunity to take part in inspirational interactions with WOR(l)D CEO Mr. Fabio Galdi and will better see and understand the vision of the company and of the whole industry.

WOR(l) has changed the paradigms in the Network Marketing Industry and the Las Vegas Convention will set a new milestone for the company: new technologies, new products, new ideas, and the same global, inspiring, deep vision about our Life Sensing Technology.

For more information about the convention please visit www.world-convention-next-stage-las-vegas

About WOR(l)D GN

With an Headquarter in MIAMI, USA, WOR(l)D stands apart as a leader in the global markets of media, mobile and wearable technologies. In the 15 offices distrbuited in all the continents, WOR(l)D is employing the brightest minds and best professionals, constantly investing in great ideas and highly motivated people. Every WOR(l)D product reflects its passion for research, innovation and environmental responsibility.

WOR(l)D is a recognized as a leading player in the drive towards a more economically stable, socially connected world. Leveraging a new business paradigm, WOR(l)D seeks to transcend every social and economic boundary.

Using innovative products and a proven, direct selling business model wor(l)d is helping people around the globe to transform their lives—and their livelihoods. For more information please visit www.worldgn.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/world-global-network-expects-over-5000-people-for-its-usa-convention/