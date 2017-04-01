Winning at Social Customer Care – Book Interview

By Heidi Cohen

Social media has changed customer service forever. It has shifted power from brands to consumers, requiring a different way of thinking about customer engagement.

Dan Gingiss has interviewed dozens of business leaders on his podcast, Focus on Customer Service. From those conversations and his own real-world experience at multiple Fortune 300 companies, Gingiss has developed a series of best practices called “8 Steps to Winning at Social Customer Care.”

Gingiss gives you an invaluable glimpse at how top brands are “winning” at customer service in social media, and provides the tools for you to do the same at your company.

