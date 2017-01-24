Why CMOs Need To Be Bullish On Mobile DMPs

By Steve Olenski

Not sure why I used the word “bullish” in the title. I don’t think I have ever used that word before in a title or any of the thousands of posts I have written. Let’s just call it the “Trump Effect” as to why I used that word instead of say confident or self-assured.

But regardless of what descriptor I used, it should be blatantly obvious to any CMO or any marketer for that matter that utilizing a DMP or Data Management Platform – especially in today’s mobile-crazed world we reside in.

Stats Incredible

Since we are marketers and we all love stats, try these on for size.

There are gazillion people on a gazillion mobile devices around the world. (Ok, that one was not so scientific)

70% of us use 3 or more channels to research a purchase

Consumers viewing a constant message across a variety of channels can improve purchase intent by 90% and brand perception by 68%

Cross channel customers who shop on more than one channel have a 30% higher lifetime value score than those who shop on only one

Companies with strong cross channel customer engagement see a 9.5% year-over-year increase in annual revenue

DMPs Power Cross-Channel Mobile Marketing

Data Management Platforms enable marketing and advertising teams to deliver personalized web experiences to customers. DMPs achieve this by collecting and connecting internal and external data which is then used to identify the customer and the devices utilized. The digital advertising industry is highly dependent on DMPs to synthesize an individual’s digital footprint (online search history, social postings, device information, etc.) to display relevant ads to the consumer.

The next generation of DMPs can connect more external data sources together with a company’s own internal

data to help orchestrate a customer’s cross- channel journey.

DMPs power cross-channel mobile marketing by:

Building sophisticated audience segments across first- and third-party data for precision at scale.

Creating, optimizing, and activating cross-platform mobile and web campaigns for consistent messaging across all consumer touch points.

Leveraging deep mobile integrations to send audience data to top execution platforms and power targeted mobile in-app, web, and video advertising.

Connecting audience interactions across mobile and desktop touch points to provide the most cohesive customer experience anywhere and track response and actions across various screens and channels.

Generating robust audience analytics to get deep actionable insights into your mobile audience composition and in-market behaviors.

Mobile data management platforms allow brands to take control of their ever-growing mobile advertising programs. Mobile advertising offers a huge opportunity to capture consumers’ immediate location-based, in-the-moment interests. Customized mobile advertising, when done effectively, delivers extremely high brand engagement and conversion rates.

Sophisticated Mobile DMP

In order to be successful in mobile marketing, you need a sophisticated mobile data management platform (DMP). For more ways to optimize your on-the-go marketing tactics, download The CMO’s Guide To Mobile Marketing.

Photo: Arif Mahmood, Flickr

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/Zqz3ohhx8so/why-cmos-need-to-be-bullish-on-mobile-dmps