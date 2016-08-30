What’s Holding CMOs Back From Using a Mobile Data Management Platform

By Steve Olenski

As users spend more time engaging with media on mobile devices, brands are—not surprisingly—increasing ad spend on mobile platforms. Two years ago, almost 20 percent of worldwide digital ad spend was projected to be allocated towards mobile, and this figure is expected to rise to 70% globally, and 72% in the US by 2019 according to eMarketer.

And while many CMOs have realized and now utilize a Mobile Data Management Platform (DMP), there are still far too many who have not.

What’s Holding CMOs Back?

Marketers are faced with the challenge of using data in all of their marketing executions, having accountability, and maximizing ROI. This applies to mobile where data is more easily tracked for digital efforts than offline marketing. However, just having data is not enough. You have to be able to analyze and act upon what you discover from your mobile data.

While today’s marketers and advertisers realize that mobile marketing should be a key component of their overall marketing mix and cross-channel strategy, they face significant hurdles to do it right. One issue is around identity. As consumers use a mobile device, they create different identifiers depending on whether they log into an app or browse more anonymously on the mobile web. The data they create—whether it’s behaviors, preferences, or attributes—can end up in silos across channels. In fact, 85% of digital marketers say the biggest challenge to cross-channel marketing is customer data that’s spread across multiple channels.

Collecting and deriving insights from the massive amounts of consumer data generated each day on various forms of mobile devices is challenging. Marketers need a sophisticated mobile DMP platform to analyze geolocation, purchase, and intent data from millions of mobile consumers, and combine findings with data from online and offline actions to dramatically improve the impact of cross-channel campaigns.

Take Control

Mobile data management platforms allow brands to take control of their ever-growing mobile advertising programs. Mobile advertising offers a huge opportunity to capture consumers’ immediate location-based, in-the-moment interests. Customized mobile advertising, when done effectively, delivers extremely high brand engagement and conversion rates.

With a mobileDMP, brands can harness and analyze the massive amount of customer data generated by mobile devices—including intent, geolocation, and purchase behavior—to better target ads across multiple mobile devices and platforms, from in-app ads on smartphones to mobile web ads and tablet-specific campaigns.

