What Scares You From Not Quitting MLM

By Simon Chan

There’s been a lot of cool things happening here at MLM Nation, a lot of exciting things coming! Subscribe to our Youtube Channel to catch all the awesome updates that are on their way:)

I’m human just like you.

You can see what things I’m up in Instagram and how life sometimes just “hits me”

I’m like you.

I do my best to jump outside the comfort zone but I have my fears and sometimes I get scared.

And I wanted to quit many times too.

But this one thing scared me soooooooo much that it actually did me some good and prevented me from quitting.

Before I share that though…

I want to share something personal about you and you’ll understand something that can help you.

Parenting Has Been Amazing

I feel I’ve grown tremendously in the last week.

Not just as a parent but learning what life is about.

I’ve had 3 great things happen in the last week.

1) The best birthday I’ve had…

2) A very rewarding day with my oldest son…

3) A memorable day with my second son…

One of the Best Birthdays I’ve Had

I’ve never been into birthdays.

As a kid, my parents never gave me a birthday party like the other kids.

I’m not sure why they never did but they just didn’t and I guess that’s why I never thought my birthday was special.

I just treat every day as my birthday.

Everyday is special and blessed.

But this year was different…

It’s different not just because my wife surprised me with these really cool gifts; homemade plaques of my boys…

My birthday was super special because I woke up and my eldest son, Ethan said “Happy Birthday to me”

and then gave me a drawing…

and in the back of the drawing it said,

“I love you Daddy.”

That touched my heart and made it the best birthday I’ve had.

Baseball and Kids

A few days later I really got a great taste of parenting and how rewarding it can be as I watched Ethan compete against older kids in his fall baseball league.

Ethan is only 6 and is playing against kids 7 – 9 year olds.

I believe he is the youngest or second youngest kid in the entire league and he held his own and played well.

I practice with him 1 on 1 at least 3 – 4 times a week and then he has practices on Tuesday and games on Sunday.

All the hard work and learning to visualize is paying off as he’s getting better and better.

When I went to bed that night, I told my wife that baseball has been a great bonding experience between my son and I.

It has made parenting one of the most rewarding things I’ve done.

Parenting has tons of challenges and unpleasant things… but is sooooooo worth it!

I felt the satisfaction of watching my son happy because he played well took parenting to another level.

Birthday with my Second Son

We also had a birthday party for my second son who just turned 2.

We did a pizza / veggie party and I got to hang out with the little kids and eat pizza with them.

Afterwards we went to get his favorite ice cream cone and he went home a super happy camper

Why You Can’t Quit

So what has this all to do with not quitting and staying focused in your business?!

Plenty!

I had wanted to quit dozens of times…

From struggling in my first 2 months in MLM… (took me 42 people to get my first signup)

To the time I lost a ton of money into this new market opening because our company couldn’t get a license…

To the early years of my coaching business when I entered a rough patch…

I had wanted to quit…

But I never quit.

Why?

Cause I was too scared.

Yup.

Scared.

Of what?!

I was scared of how I what I would say to my kids if they were grown up and they asked me if I ever did network marketing?!

I couldn’t lie to them.

I would have to tell them “I tried it out and it didn’t work.”

In other words, I would have told my kids that I quit.

That their daddy was a quitter.

I could see their faces and how they would look at me.

How their dad, their hero, was a quitter.

The thought of the disappointment in their faces or shock…

The look on their faces would paint such an ugly picture in my mind that every time I thought of quitting…

I would not.

I would hang in there and just go at it one more time.

Just one more call…

One more follow-up…

Keep going…

but don’t quit.

The fear of letting my kids down was the best motivation I had to keep going even during the toughest times that would have made most people quit.

Don’t Let Your Kids Down

If you have kids, don’t let those beautiful kids down.

And if you don’t have kids, maybe you will one day…

Or even if you never have kids, I’m sure you have someone younger who looks up to you.

Don’t disappoint them.

Never never never give up!

My kids motivated me.

What motivates you to keep going?

Comment below

God Bless,

Simon Chan

P.S. If you want to know what I’m up with my kids and business, including some exciting updates, go follow me on Instagram.

The post What Scares You From Not Quitting MLM appeared first on MLM Nation: Network Marketing Training | Prospecting | Lead Generation | Leadership | Duplication | Motivation.

Source:: http://mlmnation.net/scares-you-not-quitting-mlm-955/