What CMOs Can Learn From Eminem

For those who do not know me, I am not exactly the biggest Eminem fan. Nothing against him or his music – just not my cup of tea.

But, after reading a quote from him on one particular topic, I may have to start paying more attention to the man for what he said about this one topic correlates exactly to the message I am delivering today.

The topic is trust and this is what Eminem said when it comes to the subject of trust: “Trust is hard to come by. That’s why my circle is small and tight. I’m kind of funny about making new friends.”

What Does This Mean To CMOs and Marketers?

While the answer should be or better be obvious to every marketer of ANY level, I offer the following via eMarketer as a reminder as to what this means:

Being trustworthy when it comes to privacy issues and data (85%) is more important to consumers than getting something i.e. a gift or discount (59%). Let that sink in a second then juxtapose what Eminem said over it. “Trust is hard to come by. That’s why my circle is small and tight. I’m kind of funny about making new friends.”

Brands have to earn a consumer’s trust making it hard to come by. And guess what? It should be hard. But once a brand has that trust they need to guard it like it’s gold because in many ways – it is.

And take note of what came in second on the chart above: Being there when needed otherwise leaving me alone AKA respectful of their time. And that too has a direct connection to data for when data is used correctly brands can AND should be able to know when to contact someone and just as importantly, when not to.

Breaking Down the Walls of Silos

One major hurdle to clear or better wall to knock down when it comes to using data the right way is by eliminating silos. The fact is marketing leaders need to eliminate data silos, create a single source of truth and get a 360-degree view of customers to reliably and efficiently target the right message, to the right person at the right time.

In other words, know when to reach out and when not to AND via which channel.

The martech solution you use must have the ability to stitch together a unified view of the consumer by connecting four times more identifiers across media environments and online/offline data to truly reach right person at the right place.

It’s that simple.

Today’s Chief Marketing Officer is tasked with many demands, made even more challenging with the ever-evolving digital domain. Their biggest challenge? Leveraging personalization to demonstrate and drive clear ROI to the executive team.

