WalkyBit App Fuels Starbit’s International Growth In The Crypto Currency World

By Ted Nuyten

Starbit International, a new advanced company committed to selecting everything needed for a person to be informed and about block chain technologies and various applications is reaching great results.

Building on the momentum it created since the launch day back in May, the company and its distributors have globally joined forces with tens of events to fuel business growth. The results are already pouring in with explosive growth and hundreds new users all around the world.

We asked Giovanni Lionetti, Administration and Finance Director of Starbit International a couple of questions:

What’s the secret?

“WalkyBit is the Secret! An unbelieavable App that anyone can download and try for free for 5 days and see results. Numbers and personal testimonials beat “words” 100-0!”.

Walkybit is the digital revolution of network marketing; a simple product that anyone can use and demonstrate, a jewel of technology and green ecology because we love our planet.

With this epochal change, and thanks to CNT Future developers who have made efforts to make rewards and bounties available, Starbit launches a deep revolution in crypto currency distribution, replacing current energy power consumption of traditional “mining” with healthy and beneficial activities for wellness, as asserted by modern medicine.

How does it work?

“For the first time in the world of network marketing, a smartphone App – WalkyBit – beside offering fitness and messaging services, will be able to reward tokens of a new ecological crypto currency, CNT Future, convertible for free on the exchange platforms.

Just having a smartphone, according to power generated by personal movements, such as walking or jogging, users will accumulate power “shares” that every 10 minutes will be converted into CNT Future tokens, the new version of Centurion coin (CNT).

Why consuming energy on the planet when you can achieve equivalent results by promoting physical fitness? A technologically advanced absolute innovation, a milestone of technology that opens the door to a potential market of 4 billion users in few years, an astonishing number in network marketing.

With the new App anyone who walks will receive rewards convertible in CNT Future crypto coin. In real-time, anyone can demonstrate results to friends and colleagues by approaching the blockchain world with simplicity. The CNT Future token counter continually updates.

Starbit Mission to make normal people enter in the world of crypto currency in an easy and simple way is finally possible: right here, right now!“We’ve been working for months in secret” says Riccardo Vieri.

“It’s been difficult to achieve this incredible result because it involves features that simulate the mining that happens within the blockchain, but we’ve done it.

WalkyBit: now the world of crypto currency will finally be open to ordinary people as well.”

“We have already started patent filing operations while copyright has already been filed. We thought about everyone, of all those who live in disadvantaged areas, where incomes are very low. They can integrate their monthly incomes democratically without changing their habits.

Hundreds of downloads and new sales from India to Canada, from Europe to South Africa. What can be done is increbile: We experienced and increase of distributors’ signup of 500% in just 10 days since launch.

About Starbit International

Under the wise direction of a group of investors and technology partners, we can rely on a team of experts in various areas ready to support the community, with over twenty years experience in financial management, administration, sales and technological innovation. A professional staff is at your service.

We are committed to selecting everything needed for a person to be informed and about blockchain technologies and various applications, making it easier, in a progressive manner, accessible to all, thus saving time and resources to anyone interested in this area.

The goal is to offer various degrees of knowledge to those who are interested in playing an acting role, without the needing to become experts, like is happening today. Starbit also offers an opportunity to those who want to transform all this into a work from home opportunity.

Starbit uses a compensation plan that claims to be full compliance worldwide as there are no fees to subscribe, nothing to buy, and distributors are rewarded only from the sales of services.

For more information please visit www.starbit.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/09/walkybit-app-fuels-starbits-international-growth-in-the-crypto-currency-world/