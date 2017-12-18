WalkyBit App Fuels Growth And Top Starbit Distributors Retreat In Dubai

By Ted Nuyten

Starbit International, a new advanced company committed to selecting everything needed for a person to be informed and about block chain technologies and various applications is reaching great results.

“WalkyBit app fuels the explosive Starbit growth.

A great trip took place last last week for the Top Starbit Distributors from all over the world.

An awesome and inspiring retreat, not just vacation: much more.

The 5-day Retreat was awarded to those who qualified for the amazing incentive trip. Top qualified Distributors from India, Pakistan, Canada, Usa, Africa and Europe, all together for the first Starbit Global Retreat.Dubai is a dream place: a city that aims to be the most technological and beautiful city of the world, a place where “nothing is impossible”.

The trip offered Distributors the unique opportunity to create lifelong memories with great experiences, such as the Jeep Safari and “under the stars dinner” in the desert.

“We lived together Lifestyle and deep emotional trainings and experiences.

This Global trip provided the opportunity for our family of Starbit Distributors to live a life more fulfilled, travel the world with friends and family, make new friends and build relationships and increase the power of the Vision.

It’s so gratifying to see Starbit Distributors from around the world gathering together as one and creating lifelong memories.”

Starbit International Top Leaders in Dubai

This was the first Global Incentive Retreat for Starbit International, and was a real success: Lifestyle setting in the Palm Dubai, Desert experience, Free time, beach and gala dinners and top level Training session with International Trainer Roberto Re and with company executives, opened the doors to attendees for a next level vision, according to the company direction and goals.

The intimacy of the first Retreat for a limited number of participants from all over the countries made it possible to breathe the spirit of the visionaries that are building this opportunity.

Dubai contest was really appropriate: a place where Vision combined with Actions become Reality. This is what Starbit is building with global distributors: Act as one. Build as one. Next important step: International Convention in Barcelona Spain in March 2018.

About Starbit

Under the wise direction of a group of investors and technology partners, we can rely on a team of experts in various areas ready to support the community, with over twenty year’s experience in financial management, administration, sales and technological innovation. A professional staff is at your service.

We are committed to selecting everything needed for a person to be informed and about block chain technologies and various applications, making it easier, in a progressive manner, accessible to all, thus saving time and resources to anyone interested in this area.

The goal is to offer various degrees of knowledge to those who are interested in playing an acting role, without the needing to become experts, like is happening today. Starbit also offers an opportunity to those who want to transform all this into a work from home opportunity.

Starbit uses a compensation plan with 10 different earning centres, very lucrative and innovative that claims to be full compliance worldwide as there are no fees to subscribe, nothing to buy, and distributors are rewarded only from the sales of services. Customers have the opportunity to benefit from special offers, discounts, promotions, thanks to “bounties” offered by industry operators (third parts operators).

For more information please visit www.starbit.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/walkybit-app-fuels-growth-and-top-starbit-distributors-retreat-in-dubai/