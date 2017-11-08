Wade Rusell Achieves Double Diamond Rank At Valentus

By Ted Nuyten

Wade Russell of Petal, Mississippi, USA has been a business owner for 25 years. A general contractor by trade, Russell has built over 400 homes in the Hattiesburg/Petal area.

“I was borrowing millions and managing 67 employees to make a living that was transaction-based,” said Russell.

Then, in 2009, he was introduced to network marketing.

What Russell saw was a fighting chance for anyone who, with effort, could incur a small upfront cost and turn it into a 6 or 7-figure business, with the added benefits of time freedom and the ability to create residual pay.

In his first year, Russell rose to the top of the company’s compensation plan. Unfortunately, three years into the journey, a tragic sequence of events caused the company to close its doors.

A second company, although not a perfect fit, afforded the opportunity for Russell to build an organization of 37,000 in 26 months and emerge as a leader in that organization. Once again, events beyond his control left him to find yet another company.

After looking at many companies, Russell could not find what he was looking for. He needed a compensation plan that would drive behavior, that had front, middle and back-end money. He was looking for a Christian family culture with lifestyle products. “Nothing clicked so I went back to building houses,” said Russell.

In June of 2016, Russell’s phone rang and it was Double Diamond leader, James Toale from Florida. Russell’s name had been given to him by referral. Toale was coming to Hattiesburg and requested a meeting to share the Valentus opportunity. “Well, I always look because you never know,” said Russell.

They met and instantly hit it off, discovering they had many similar life experiences and had been searching for a company with the culture and values both men were seeking.

Russell had not heard of Valentus, the concept of weight loss coffee really got his attention and the comp plan was unlike anything he had ever seen. Within two weeks, Russell was bound for Atlanta to attend a Super Saturday event where he met owner and CEO Dave Jordan. “I was totally impressed and knew I had found a home here.” But there was one problem. Russell had houses under construction and was in the middle of getting two more brick and mortar businesses up and going.

On July 5th, 2017 Russell made the decision to clear his plate and go “all in” with Valentus. A phone call to James Toale triggered a plan of action and 90-day run that broke out one diamond, three structured emeralds; building a foundation team to promote at least two more diamonds by year’s end.

“Network marketing has never been about me but a vehicle to help others by changing lives.

With the Valentus products I knew I had a winner – thousands of product testimonies and a team of leaders who believed in me and were just as committed to helping others through ‘Kingdom Principles’ as I am.”

Russell is having the most fun he’s ever had in his career. People’s lives are changing before his eyes, through better health and financial wealth. According to Russell, “Dave Jordan’s heart and vision will ensure that Valentus will be a company one can retire with.”

About Valentus

In Latin, the word “Valentus” means “prevail,” defined as proving to be superior in strength, power, and influence. Recognizing that, we couldn’t have picked a more fitting name for a company that strives to be the example in an industry that deserves a leader to follow.

Since day one, our focus, our passion, and our commitment have been to create a company, a product line, and an opportunity built on a foundation of integrity.

From creating significant levels of income, to building strong networks, healthy long-lasting relationships, making new friends, participating in activities you never even knew existed, having the time to do the things you love with the people you love to be with, VALENTUS can help you PREVAIL in ALL of your goals! For more information please visit www.valentus.com

