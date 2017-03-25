Vlog Like a Boss – Book Interview

By Heidi Cohen

Vlog Like a Boss is the complete guide to video blogging.

Amy Schmittauer is the Vlog Boss. She coaches people to go after what they want in life and leverage online video to make it happen. Creator of the popular YouTube series Savvy Sexy Social, her channel boasts a global community and millions of views.

Vlog Like a Boss is a collection of strategies and tactics from her years of experience in online video, Schmittauer shares time-tested, proven methods to creating brand awareness with vlogging that will build a loyal community for years to come.

