Vios Nutrition Announces Investment Offering

Vios Nutrition, a leading plant-based nutrition Direct Selling company based in Utah, USA, today announced the launch of an investment offering. The success of Víos is marked by the same great milestones in just a short period of time.

* Over $720,000 in sales in first 9 months

* Sales growth in all 50 states and recently expanded into Canada

* Successful, organic growth with our first 2 products

* Nearly 1 million dollars in assets developed in startup year

“We are so excited for our company and what we have been able to accomplish. With this kind of momentum, we see this offering as unique opportunity for people to become investors in Víos and take part in our vision to grow globally and expand our plant-based nutrition product line,” said Brock Agee, Co-Founder of Víos Nutrition.

“Our customers are in love with our products. They see the tremendous health benefits and appreciate the convenient packaging for on-the-go clean nutrition,” said Agee.

Vios Nutrition markets and distributes PHYTE, a whole-food greens product, and Matrix, a plant-based total nutrition shake. PHYTE contains powerful cereal grasses and their essential vitamins, minerals and proteins that promotes overall good health. PHYTE’s proprietary green blend is rich in chlorophyll, which is vital for the synthesis and function of healthy oxygen-rich blood, boosting stamina and endurance. This blend of cereal grasses, spirulina, chlorella, and other greens contains essential enzymes and fiber that aid in digestion and help maintain healthy PH balance.

Víos’s Matrix is an organic plant-based meal replacement shake with a balance of 21 grams of protein, complex carbohydrates, omega-3 fatty acids, natural vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, branched chain amino acids and high quality fiber. Matrix is whey-free, no added salt, synthetic vitamins or minerals, fillers or preservatives, and contains only one gram of sugar. It is also dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and is verified USDA Organic.

Additionally, the Matrix organic total nutrition shake contains only 140 calories, providing a great alternative for those interested in losing weight.

All Víos supplements contain certified organic ingredients, and are gluten-free and non-GMO to deliver to the body the vital nutrients it needs – in convenient, single-serve packets.

Impact our Eating Impact the World.

Víos also believes in giving back and making an impact globally. “It has been a part of our core company values from the beginning. We want to share our success and make a difference around the world,” said Agee. “While many companies wait til they turn profits, we have been with Hydrating Humanity since day one, providing clean drinking water to people in need.” Hydrating Humanity, based out of Winston-Salem, is a faith-based non-profit humanitarian organization that provides clean, safe water, hygiene training and hope for people in developing nations.

Vios’s investment offer is being sold through StartEngine (www.startengine.com). StartEngine.com is a website that allows companies to raise capital by exchanging capital for securities (equity or debt). StartEngine enables startup companies to raise capital by offering investment opportunities to the public. This offering is being made pursuant to Section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act.

To learn more about the Vios Nutrition Offering, visit https://www.startengine.com/startup/vovioslife . For more information on Vios Nutrition and its products, please visit www.vioslife.com.

About Víos Nutrition

Víos Nutrition develops whole food, plant-based nutrition supplements designed to give customers more of the natural essentials their bodies need, when they need them. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., Víos Nutrition provides the highest quality products to our customers in convenient, single-serve packets to give them the healthy nutrition they need, when they need it.

Marketed and sold exclusively through the company’s independent Brand Partners, Víos Nutrition products contain certified organic ingredients, and are gluten-free and non GMO. For more information, please visit www.vioslife.com.

