Vida Divina Launched – $23 Million Sales In First 2 Months

By Ted Nuyten

Armand Puyolt is a legendary network marketing leader, multi-million-dollar earner, expert, and consultant. He has launched this summer Direct Selling company Vida Divina and in the first 2 months the company revenue reached $23 million.

Having experienced severe lack in his childhood, Armand committed himself from an early age to building up his outer resources and inner resourcefulness as an entrepreneur. At a young age, Armand was motivated to help his family and earn money.

His family was not wealthy, nor even moderately comfortable: they were poor and times were tough. He started selling candy out of his backpack to the kids at school as a way to help his mom and family.

That eventually led him to selling products (sometimes door-to-door) for a network marketing company, and by the age of 16 he was recognized at the company event for being one of the largest sales producers.

However, no one had actually explained to Armand what network marketing was; he just knew that he had product to sell, and it was making him money.

He was on stage at the annual company event explaining to an audience of his peers how he was able to do so much in sales, when he realized that everyone was looking at him very skeptically regarding his approach… he left the stage not feeling good about his accomplishment, but rather dejected. It was at that event when he met a man who explained network marketing to him. And that was the game changer…

He was recently interviewed by Eric Worre for Network Marketing Pro, having received numerous awards and accolades:

Since that time, Armand has gone on to become one of the most recognized leaders in his company and the profession. He has created a massive team of people who focus on not only selling products, but also building the business effectively.

Due to his hard work and the Network Marketing business model, Armand was able to buy his first home at age 18, became a million-dollar earner at age 20, and was a five-million-dollar earner by age 25.

At age 40, Armand earns a multi-million-dollar annual income and has been the top earner in his company for several years. He is recognized throughout the Network Marketing profession as a true industry leader.

Even with all of his success, Armand has had to overcome many obstacles, including two serious car accidents, two major health crises, and even terminal illness.

His tireless dedication to his family and team helped him beat the odds and fueled his passion to help those in need, and his story is an inspiration.

Armand and his wife Esther live in Southern California with their six children between the ages of 12 and 24. Their business and family motto is #leadwithlove.

About Vida Divina

Our mission is to continuously improve our products to meet the needs of wellness and nutrition of our customers, allowing us to prosper as a business. We want to provide excellent commissions to our representatives, who are most important to our business, through our payment plan. We aim to allow our customers and representatives to live a divine life while working with our company.

We want to be a company that, in addition becoming the largest provider of economic opportunities, raises the standards of high-quality products. We strive to be considered by our affiliates as their second home, where they feel valued and important as members of this great family because of the love, respect, consideration and recognition given to them

With CEO and founder Amand Puyolt’s amazing compensation plan and his wife’s gifted talent to help people with herbal remedies, they make the perfect team to create a company aimed at health and success. Vida Divina has been established with the well being of the distributors at bay and the concept that love is the true number one divine factor when it comes to leadership.

For more information please visit www.vidadivina.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2016/09/vida-divina-launched-23-million-sales-in-first-2-months/