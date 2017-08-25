By Ted Nuyten

September 1 Vemma Nutrition will opens it European office in Hartberg, Austria and is back on track.

According to founder BK Boreyko and headed by former Royal Ambassador Harald Maier who will run the european operations:

A fresh batch of Vemma, Burn and Verve is on the water and should arrive in time.

The home office interior should be finished shortly and we are excited to bring these original formulas back to your family! Thank you for your patience as we gear up for greatness.

Vemma’s challenges were legendary for the network marketing industry.

They accomplished what no other company has ever accomplished. How they have responded and still continue to respond is something that impresses everyone in the industry. This is the never give up company of the year ?

‘To say the European market is important to Vemma is an understatement:

“The full year before the shutdown, we did over $70 Million in sales in Europe alone.”

Says founder BK Boreyko.

“The ironic part was the majority of that volume was customer based and the Vemma brand in Europe is still tremendously sought after by those customers.”

Inventory of the clinically studied antioxidant Vemma formula, also the clinically studied healthy energy drink Verve and Bode Burn featuring 20 grams of collagen protein will be manufactured in Tempe, AZ over the next 3 to 4 weeks and be shipped to Europe.

These three products were by far Vemma’s most popular and should provide a nice market launch.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/08/vemma-opens-new-european-head-office-in-austria/