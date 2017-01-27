Vemma CEO BK Boreyko Launches New – FTC Proof – Compensation Plan

By Ted Nuyten

As the USA network marketing landscape changes before our eyes, the focus for this $32 billion industry moves to customers.

Real sales to real customers was the mandate given by FTC Commissioner Edith Ramirez who is stepping down in a matter of days as the Trump administration takes over.

As major companies search for ways to adopt the guidelines laid out in the recent Vemma case, watch for customers to become a cornerstone topic.

In a recent Tony Cannuli show, Vemma CEO BK Boreyko took viewers behind the scenes on the challenges his company faced in the last 16 months.

Joined by MLM attorney Kevin Thompson and MLM expert Len Clements, Tony’s show brings new light to this change in the regulatory climate in the US MLM industry. Watch it here.

Now Boreyko launches a new venture in March, Bod•e Pro which will be the first new company to incorporate these new ‘Plan Protection’ regulatory guidelines.

The much anticipated uni-level commission plan will be released next Friday, but today they launched a new video that outlines the product line that will drive this customer acquisition model.

The product offering looks impressive and the branding definitely elevates the appeal to the retail side of this new company.

About Bode Pro

A unique company with nutritious products that are attracting a wide of array of individuals and do we have some amazing products. Products that are easy to talk about and easier to sample. People love the way they feel and can’t help falling in love with the products.

With Bod•e Pro, your first step is to become a customer. That might not make sense to you right now, but when you experience the products, it will. Becoming great at something doesn’t happen if you don’t believe in the mission. Once you try these products, we believe you will become raving fans! If you don’t, we’ll give you your money back…up to a full year. That’s how much confidence we have in what you are about to experience.

For more information please visit www.Bodepro.com

