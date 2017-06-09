Vasayo First USA Convention Attended by Thousands

By Ted Nuyten

Vasayo‘s first month in business generated $12+ million in sales.

The company grand opening in Las Vegas, USA attracted thousands of distributors

Founded January 2017, Lehi, Utah–based Vasayo formulates and distributes nutrition and wellness products featuring Advanced (liposome) Delivery Technology through its independent Brand Partners.

With a company tagline of “Delivering Solutions,” the company is in business to provide better results through superior delivery — whether it’s an innovative delivery system for their products or the extra care invested in a successful customer experience.

“The only products you will see come to market under the Vasayo name are ones that deliver results more effectively than alternatives in the marketplace,” said CEO Dallin Larsen.

Vasayo announced its partnership with Hearts and Hands for Humanity, a charitable organization providing clean water to communities in Africa using an innovative new tool: the Center Earth Drill.

“Our mutual goal is to establish 1,000 wells providing clean water to 1 million people,”

said Dallin A. Larsen, Vasayo Founder.

“Once we achieve this milestone, we will set another and continue providing this precious, life-giving resource to those who struggle each day without it. A safe water supply and adequate sanitation to protect health are among the basic human rights”.

“We’re not simply thinking about or planning to provide clean water; we already have a proven system that is ready to scale,”

said Verlyn Harris, Cofounder of Hearts and Hands for Humanity.

“In the past four years, we’ve been able to establish 200 water wells that provide clean water to 200,000 people. With Vasayo as our partner, we hope to rapidly accelerate our progress and make a significant positive impact on this epidemic.”

100 percent of donations from Vasayo go toward providing clean water.

“We believe our lives will be defined by how we made them meaningful, and I have every confidence that our partnership with Hearts and Hands for Humanity is meaningful, to say the least, and will bless many lives for generations to come,” said Larsen.

Vasayo Opening

About Vasayo

The company’s brand centers on its motto of Delivering Solutions, and strives to innovate in each of its 5 Pillars—leadership, product/science, timing, rewards, and philanthropy. Visit vasayo.com for more information.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/06/vasayo-first-usa-convention-attended-by-thousands/