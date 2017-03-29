By Ted Nuyten

According to founding member Vasayo’s first month in business generated $12 million in sales.

With a company tagline of “Delivering Solutions,” Vasayo is in business to provide better results through superior delivery — whether it’s an innovative delivery system for their products or the extra care invested in a successful customer experience.

“The only products you will see come to market under the Vasayo name are ones that deliver results more effectively than alternatives in the marketplace,” said CEO Dallin Larsen.

“We provide products that are not only backed by science and which utilize the latest technology, but also ones that help solve common problems through extraordinary solutions.”

MicroLife Nutritionals

Vasayo launches with five nutritional products, under the “MicroLife” brand name, but the potential for its Advanced (liposome) Delivery Technology to expand to additional products within the nutritional category — and to altogether new categories — is already being explored by the company.

About Vasayo

Vasayo is a new direct sales company based in Lehi, Utah. The company announced its soft-launch on January 3, 2017, bringing to market five nutritional products under the MicroLife brand name. Each product features the company’s proprietary Advanced (liposome) Delivery Technology for superior nutrient absorption. For more information on Vasayo — the company that is Delivering Solutions — visit vasayo.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/03/vasayo-12-million-in-sales-in-first-month/