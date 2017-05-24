Valentus Opens In The Philippines

By Ted Nuyten

I caught up with John Haremza and asked what is new with Valentus, the company grew from $3 million in 2015 to $32 Million in 2016.

He told me that he just got back from the Philippines and that Valentus is officially open, on-the-ground and on-fire in the Philippines.

They kicked off with 2 big, very exciting meetings and countless smaller meetings plus special training sessions.

The events were organized by Terri Recknor, Director of International Registration. In attendance were US Triple Diamond Leader Wrapeshell Alderson, Diamond Leaders Howard Zabner and Amy Greenfield and Blue Diamond John Haremza.

John reports that this was an incredibly successful launch that started at the Radison Blu in Cebu with close to 500 in attendance and another meeting at the Crown Plaza in Manila with over 400 in attendance.

John says the welcome was amazing with the Pilipino people so excited and hungry for the opportunity. He was very impressed with their family oriented, hardworking and enthusiastic attitude. They loved the coffee, the account plan and the vibe, the feeling, the heart. There is no question that Valentus will be a big success in the Philippines.

John enjoyed getting to know the local leaders such as Alinette from Cebu who is sure to become one of the top leaders in the Philippines.

This Fall two more follow-up events are scheduled one in Cebu and one in Manila and they are expecting close to 1000 at each.

About Valentus

Valentus was launched in July 2014 and after the usual start-up challenges the company had its first $500,000 month in November 2015, grew to over $3,000,000 in May and is now approaching $4,000,000 a month.

From total sales in 2015 of $3,000,000 Valentus is on track to do $40,000,000 this year. For more information please visit www.valentus.com

