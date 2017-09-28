Valentus Celebrates Second Annual Emerald Summit

By Nicole Dunkley

Valentus leaders recently gathered for their Second Annual Emerald Summit at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

This Emerald Summit was specifically designed for Emerald leaders and above in our company … the leaders who will take us to a $100 million dollar company and change countless lives.

Our event opened with Bobby Knight, an all-time winning coach in basketball history. It was incredible to have a legend like him address our leaders and to talk about winning.

Known as, “The General”, while at Indiana, Knight led his teams to three NCAA championships, one National Invitation Tournament (NIT) championship, and 11 Big Ten Conference championships.

His 1975–76 team went the entire season and 1976 NCAA tournament without a single loss and remains the only team to accomplished such a feat since then. Knight received National Coach of the Year honors four times and Big Ten Coach of the Year honors eight times. In 1984, he coached the USA men’s Olympic team to a gold medal, becoming one of only three basketball coaches to win an NCAA title, NIT title, and an Olympic gold medal.

During the summit, the company revealed the launch of a brand new state of the art App to assist members in building their organizations, and recapped some of the testimonials leaders came away with from the event.

From Peggy Sweitzer DiSalle: “I had the absolute honor to host the Diamond Ladies Panel! Wow! What amazing Women we have in the company!”

Paula Clark Dibbins with Steve Dibbins and Korey Johnson: “Words can’t begin describe what an incredible event this was this weekend! We just want to tell you we are “All In” and ready to take our business and life to another level. We have an even stronger commitment to help our team reach all their dreams and goals! We are ready to rock this thing.”

From Shani Whelan: “Saying goodbye to Palm Beach and some truly amazing people. Next stop BAHAMAS. The last 5 days has been just incredible. We’ve laughed, cried, been inspired, had amazing news, tried new products and had tonnes of fun. I even spoke on stage. We’ve driven mustangs and chilled in the beautiful sunshine. For anyone who doubted us….we’ve proven that it’s been worth the wait. Until you’ve been to one of these events you will never realize how incredible our company, team and CEO are.”

David Hines: “ALL IN!! What an incredible event and time together! This is just the beginning to a truly great adventure! Thank you Dave and Joyce Jordan for this vision!”

Abby Lovell: “We just launched a new Prevail K-9 spray… My pup has been so sick living on meds to survive~ diagnosed with congestive heart failure… enlarged heart~ fainting~ not enough oxygen~ fluid throughout his body. I go to my company’s International Emerald Summit. Dave Jordan, our CEO comes out with one of our new products and bam… 2 days using Prevail K- 9… I got my little pup back!”

About Valentus

In Latin, the word “Valentus” means “prevail,” defined as proving to be superior in strength, power, and influence. Recognizing that, we couldn’t have picked a more fitting name for a company that strives to be the example in an industry that deserves a leader to follow.

Since day one, our focus, our passion, and our commitment have been to create a company, a product line, and an opportunity built on a foundation of integrity. From creating significant levels of income, to building strong networks, healthy long-lasting relationships, making new friends, participating in activities you never even knew existed, having the time to do the things you love with the people you love to be with, VALENTUS can help you PREVAIL in ALL of your goals! For more information please visit www.valentus.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/09/valentus-celebrates-second-annual-emerald-summit/