VABO-N Launches – APEX Weight Loss And Muscle Building Nutrition Supplement

By Ted Nuyten

VABO-N was founded in 2015 by entrepreneurs Martin and Nina Dvoracek. After VABO-N ESSENTIALS and VABO-N FIERCE they now launches their new product with focus on weight loss and muscle building: VABO-N APEX.

End of September, VABO-N invited to the annual convention in Vienna. In addition to the founders and CEOs, Tomasz Stanislawski (VABO-N CSO) and hundreds of brand ambassadors came to be join the event. The focus of this convention was the product launch of their new product: VABO-N APEX.

VABO-N APEX is a nutrition supplement with collagen peptides, soluble fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals.

In its composition VABO-N APEX is unique.

No other product in the world contains 18 g of collagen peptides. The specific composition of two different types of collagen peptides provides properties that cannot be found in other protein sources. Studies conducted with these collagen peptides show that muscle growth increased significantly and the fat mass reduced significantly.

VABO-N APEX also contains 7 g soluble fibers, vitamin C, blood orange extract, green tea extract, guarana extract, chromiumpicolinate, vitamin D and B-vitamins. The combination of high-quality ingredients supports muscle building and muscle regeneration, serves protein-energy, promotes fat loss, is an ideal joint protection and supports the connective tissue (tight skin!) and stimulates the human metabolism.

It is the sporty all-in-one solution that shows the maximum of results.

APEX

In addition to VABO-N APEX, the VABO-N APEX CONCEPT BOOK was launched. It includes a simple training plan and an unique eating concept based on a block building system.

The company also founded its own Facebook group for all those who want to make a difference: “THE VABO-N APEX CHALLENGER GROUP“. In this group, people exchange experiences and their successes all around the new product VABO-N APEX and with the APEX CONCEPT BOOK. And with success!

For example Kati W. writes about her success:

“After 2 weeks of APEX: minus 6. 5 kg, enjoying assembling blocks and doing sports. I just feel good!”

And she is not the only one. Ben L. writes:

“Conclusion after week 1: (…) I changed dietary a bit, started doing sports again (…) I have energy and feel infinitely happy with APEX. I have less appetite and I just feel satisfied. The result after 1 week of APEX: minus 4.7kg! “



ABOUT VABO-N

VABO-N stands for “Valuable Body Nutrition”. It’s an Austrian network marketing business, which was founded in 2015 by Martin and Nina Dvoracek. VABO-N provides all-in-one solutions and is currently shipping to Germany, Austria, Swiss, Spain, Luxemburg, Slovakia and to the Netherlands. For more information please visit www.VABO-N.com

VABO-N wurde Mitte 2015 vom erfolgreichen Unternehmerpaar Martin und Nina Dvoracek gegründet. Nach VABO-N Essentials und VABO-N FIERCE launchten sie nun ihr neues Produkt mit Fokus auf Gewichtsabnahme und Muskelaufbau: VABO-N APEX.

Ende September lud VABO-N zur jährlichen Convention in Wien ein. Neben den Gründern und CEOs waren auch Tomasz Stanislawski (VABO-N CSO) und hunderte Vertriebspartner anwesend. Im Mittelpunkt dieser Convention stand der Launch des neuen Produktes: VABO-N APEX.

VABO-N APEX ist ein Nahrungsergänzungsmittel mit Kollagenpeptiden, löslichen Ballaststoffen, Vitaminen, Mineralstoffen und Pflanzenstoffen.

In seiner Zusammensetzung ist es absolut einzigartig. Denn es beinhaltet, wie kein anderes Produkt der Welt, die sagenhafte Menge von 18 g Kollagenpeptiden.

Die spezifische Zusammensetzung zweier verschiedener Arten von Kollagenpeptiden, liefern einzigartige Eigenschaften, die in anderen Proteinquellen nicht gefunden werden können. Studien, die mit diesen Kollagenpeptiden gemacht wurden belegen, dass das Muskelwachstum signifikant gestiegen ist und die Fettmasse signifikant reduziert wurde.

Außerdem beinhaltet VABO-N APEX auch 7 g lösliche Ballaststoffe, Vitamin C, Blutorangenextrakt, Grünteeextrakt, Guaranaextrakt, Chrom-Picolinat, Vitamin D und B-Vitamine. Dieses einzigartige Zusammenspiel qualitativ hochwertiger Inhaltsstoffe, unterstützt den Muskelaufbau und die Muskelregeneration, dient als Protein-Energielieferant, fördert den Fettabbau, ist ein idealer Knorpelschutz, unterstützt zugleich das Bindegewebe (straffe Haut!) und bringt den Stoffwechsel in Schwung. Es ist die sportliche All-in-One Lösung, die maximale Resultate zeigt.

Ergänzend zu VABO-N APEX wurde das DAS VABO-N APEX KONZEPT BUCH gelauncht. Vom simplen Trainingsplan bis zum kulinarisch ansprechenden und auf einem Bausteinprinzip basierendes Ernährungskonzept mit Rezeptteil – dieses Buch unterstützt optimal, auf dem Weg zur persönlichen Traumfigur.

Auch eine eigene Facebook Gruppe hat das Unternehmen für alle, die etwas verändern möchten, ins Leben gerufen: „THE VABO-N APEX CHALLENGER GROUP“. Dort tauschen sich Personen über bisherige Erfahrungen und Erfolge, mit VABO-N APEX sowie mit dem APEX KONZEPT, aus. Und das mit Erfolg!

So schreibt Kati W. über ihre Erfolge: „Fazit nach 2 Wochen Apex: – 6,5kg, Freude am Bausteine zusammensetzen, herrlich ausgeglichenes Sättigungsgefühl, wieder Freude an der Bewegung und ich fühl mich einfach gut!“ Und sie ist nicht die einzige, die über positive Erfolge berichtet.

Auch Ben L. schreibt: „Fazit nach Woche 1: Ernährung etwas umgestellt, wieder begonnen Sport zu machen (…) ich habe Energie und fühle mich unendlich glücklich. Auch der Appetit ist weniger und ich fühle mich einfach satt. So nun zum Ergebnis nach 1 Woche: – 4,7kg!“

ÜBER VABO-N

VABO-N steht für „Valuable Body Nutrition“. Das österreichische Network Marketing Unternehmen wurde 2015 von Martin und Nina Dvoracek gegründet.

Das Unternehmen liefert ihre „All-In-One“ Nahrungsergänzungsmittel nach Deutschland, Österreich, Schweiz sowie nach Spanien, Luxemburg, Slowakei und die Niederlande

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/vabo-n-launches-apex-weight-loss-and-muscle-building-nutrition-supplement/