VABO-N From Austria Classified As AA+ Opportunity

By Ted Nuyten

VABO-N stands for “Valuable Body Nutrition” and is a network marketing company founded in Austria in 2106 by Martin and Nina Dvoracek.

The company is classified as a AA+ opportunity by Business For Home, for a start-up the highest possible classification.

Tomasz Stanislawski has joined the board of the company.

He enriches Austrian based VABO-N with 23 years of experience in networking marketing. His professional career includes working for several leading companies, such as Herbalife, Vision International and Partylite.

Then he held a COO position at Vemma Europe overseeing business in more than 29 markets across Europe and most recently served as the President Europe at ForeverGreen.

In 2016 the company started with VABO-N ESSENTIALS, consisting of the following power ingredients: mangosteen, organic aloe vera, organic acerola, resveratrol, 12 vitamins and minerals.

A couple of month later FIERCE had been introduced by VABO-N, a light carbonated drink in a 250ml can, which offers all the benefits and ingredients of VABO-N ESSENTIALS and added choline, guarana caffeine, taurine and inositol for an extra plus off energy.

The company is currently shipping their innovative all-in-one body nutrition products to Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as Spain, Hungary, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

About the Business For Home Ranking:

In our database we have around 1,000 direct selling companies from all over the world.

We have classified 700 companies with an AAA+, AA+, A+ or B grade.

The Business For Home grade definition:

AAA+ Business For Home recommends the company. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a distributor.

AA+ Business For Home recommends the opportunity. There is high certainty that the net benefit is moderate or there is moderate certainty that the net benefit is moderate to substantial for an distributor.

A+ Business For Home recommends selectively offering based on professional judgment. There is at least moderate certainty that the net benefit is small for a distributor.

B Business For Home concludes that the current information about the company is insufficient to assess the balance of benefits. Information is lacking, of poor quality, or conflicting, and the balance of benefits cannot be determined.

