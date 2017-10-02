VABO-N “Alive” 2017 Convention Attracts Many Attendees

By Ted Nuyten

German version below

VABO-N stands for “Valuable Body Nutrition” and is a network marketing company founded in Austria in 2106 by Martin and Nina Dvoracek.

The company hosted its second annual Convention in the heart of Vienna City. VABO-N is a Double A classified opportunity by Business For Home.

VABO-N founders, Martin and Nina Dvoracek held an awesome, action-packed annual event.

Hundreds of brand partners gathered, primarily from German- speaking countries. The theme of the event was “Add wings to your dream”. Speakers provided extraordinary trainings aimed on elevating their businesses up to leadership level as well as gaining new skills and systems to grow the business.

The company launched VABO-N Academy that is available online as well as number of attractive incentives, including an exclusive elite trip.

Dr. Stefan Frädrich, was the Keynote speaker at the ALIVE2017 Convention. He is one of the top German motivational speakers and the writer of books which were sold 1 million times.

Product development is always in the center focus at VABO-N. At the Convention, APEX – the Body Optimizer was launched which led to incredible excitement among all brand ambassadors.

“We are totally excited adding APEX to VABO-N product family. This product is absolutely unique.

No other existing product contains 18 g bio-active collagen peptides. Having two kinds of collagen peptides, one clinical dose for muscle and another for joints and skin – is simply a revolutionary concept “- said Nina Dvoracek Co-Founder and CEO at VABO-N.

Nina Dvoracek on Stage

VABO-N collaborates with Professor Dr. Karl Heinz Wagner – Head of nutritional sciences at the University of Vienna and the Austrian Society for Nutrition. At the event he shared results of the scientific studies conducted with VABO-N ESSENTIALS.

“We are delighted with the progress of our company since we’ve started last year. We have been constantly over-achieving our sales and financial goals. This annual convention is a great way to celebrate VABO-N success and gather inspiration required to take the company to the next level.”

said Martin Dvoracek, Co-Founder and CEO at VABO-N.

About VABO-N

VABO-N stands for “Valuable Body Nutrition” and is a network marketing company founded in Austria by Martin and Nina Dvoracek. In 2016 the company put VABO-N ESSENTIALS on the market, consisting of the following power ingredients: mangosteen, organic aloe vera, organic acerola, resveratrol, 12 vitamins and minerals.

A couple of months later FIERCE had been launched by VABO-N, a light carbonated drink in a 250 ml can. It offers all the benefits and ingredients of VABO-N ESSENTIALS and contains additionally choline, guarana caffeine, taurine, and inositol for an extra plus of energy.

The company currently ships their innovative all-in-line body nutrition to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, as well as Spain, Hungary, Luxemburg, Slovakia and the Netherlands. For more information please visit www.Vabo-n.com

VABO-N Founders and Dr. Stefan Frädrich

VABO-N ist ein Networkmarketing Unternehmen mit Sitz in Klosterneuburg, Österreich, welches Ende September 2017, zu seiner zweiten jährlichen Convention in das Herz des Landes, der Stadt Wien, geladen hat.

VABO-N wurde von „Business For Home“, mit der höchstmöglichen Einstufung für ein Start-up, nämlich AA+, ausgezeichnet.

Nach einem überaus erfolgreichen Jahr hielten die VABO-N CEOs Martin und Nina Dvoracek ein großartiges, actionreiches Event ab. Hunderte von Markenbotschaftern kamen unter dem Motto „Add wings to your dreams“ zusammen – vorrangig aus dem deutschsprachigen Raum.

Höhepunkt der Veranstaltung war der Produktlaunch von VABO-N APEX – The Body Optimizer. Der Bodybooster, ist die sportliche All-In-One Lösung, die Resultate zeigt. Die effektiven Inhaltsstoffe höchster Qualität helfen beim Fettab- und Muskelaufbau, sind gut für die Knorpel, steigern die Leistung und geben einen Extrakick an Energie. APEX ist der neue Stern am VABO-N Himmel, der zu großer Begeisterung unter allen anwesenden Markenbotschaftern geführt hat.

“Mit APEX ist uns wirklich ein einzigartiges Produkt gelungen. Kein anderes Produkt weltweit, beinhaltet 18g bioaktive Kollagenpeptide. Zwei Arten von Peptiden – eines für Muskelaufbau und ein weiteres zur Unterstützung von Gelenken und Haut – in einem Produkt zu vereinen, ist einfach ein revolutionäres Konzept!“ – so Mitgründernin und CEO Nina Dvoracek.

Neben einem erfolgreichen Produktlaunch, stellte das Unternehmen auch die VABO-N-Academy-Website sowie attraktive Incentives, wie zum Beispiel eine luxuriöse Elite Reise oder die VABO-N GO-FOR-DIAMOND DAYS, welchs alle qualifizierten Leader dazu einladen, mit VABO-N ein Wochenende im Süden zu verbringen, vor. Die Begeisterung unter den VABO-N Markenbotschaftern war enorm!

Top VABO-N Markenbotschafter hielten ausgezeichnete Trainings ab und vermittelten neue Skills und Systeme, um das eigene Business auf ein neues Level anheben zu können. Auch externe Sprecher, wie Dr. Stefan Frädrich, sorgten für hochwertigen Inhalt und eine Menge Spaß. Der Keynote-Speaker zählt zu den besten deutschsprachigen Motivations-Sprechern und hat bereits über 1 Millionen Bücher verkauft.

Von Professor Dr. Karl-Heinz Wagner – Leiter der Ernährungswissenschaften an der Universität Wien und Präsident der österreichischen Gesellschaft für Ernährung ­– erhielten die Besucher der Convention zudem einen ersten Einblick in die Ergebnisse der wissenschaftlichen Studie, die mit VABO-N ESSENTIALS durchgeführt wurde.

“Wir freuen uns über den enormen Fortschritt unseres Unternehmens, der seit letztem Jahr erzielt wurde. Wir haben unsere Vertriebs- und Finanzziele erreicht und übertroffen. Diese Convention ist eine großartige Möglichkeit, unsere VABO-N Erfolge zu feiern und das Unternehmen auf die nächste Stufe zu heben”, sagte Martin Dvoracek, Co-Founder und CEO bei VABO-N.

Über VABO-N

VABO-N steht für „Valuable Body Nutrition“. Das österreichische Networkmarketing Unternehmen wurde 2015 von Martin und Nina Dvoracek gegründet. Im Jahr 2016 launchte das Unternehmen sein erstes Produkt: VABO-N ESSENTIALS.

VABO-N Essentials versorgt den Körper optimal – mit der Tagesration von 33ml. Damit wird nicht nur der Tagesbedarf von zwölf Vitaminen gedeckt, enthalten sind auch wichtige Mineralstoffe und Spurenelemente sowie ein kraftvoller Phytococktail aus wertvollen Pflanzenstoffen.

Wer nach dem gewissen Energiekick sucht, liegt mit VABO-N FIERCE ­– das nur wenige Monate später gelauncht wurde – richtig. Der leicht kohlensäurehaltige Drink in der 250ml-Dose bietet alle Vorteile und Inhaltsstoffe von VABO-N Essentials, unterstützt dank Cholin den Fett- und Homocystein Stoffwechsel sowie die Leberfunktion und sorgt mit sanftem Koffein aus Guarana, Taurin und Inositol auch noch für ein Extra-Plus an Energie.

Das Unternehmen liefert ihre „All-In-One“ Nahrungsergänzungsmittel nach Deutschland, Österreich, Schweiz sowie nach Spanien, Luxemburg, Slowakei und die Niederlande.

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens www.vabo-n.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/vabo-n-alive-2017-convention-attracts-many-attendees/