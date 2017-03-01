By Ted Nuyten

According to a USANA press release:

Global health and wellness company USANA continues to receive public acclaim as they were recently named the 2017 Top Rated Direct Selling Brand in ConsumerLab.com’s Survey of Vitamin and Supplement Users.

The award was presented to USANA based on customer satisfaction, with a greater percentage of consumers being “highly satisfied” with USANA than with other direct selling brands. For more about ConsumerLab.com’s customer survey, visit: http://www.consumerlab.com/survey2017

“Receiving this kind of feedback directly from our consumers is something we value a great deal. It serves as an indicator of our passion and focus for putting our customers first,” says Dan Macuga, USANA’s chief communications officer.

“We are proud to be regarded once again as the top brand in the very competitive direct selling industry. Our dedication to providing world class products and customer service is reflected in our customer loyalty and the feedback they provide us.”

ConsumerLab.com is an independent, third-party supplement testing company providing results, reviews, ratings and comparisons of vitamins, supplements, herbs and nutrition products to consumers.

“This top rating demonstrates high satisfaction among USANA supplement users,” said ConsumerLab.com President Dr. Tod Cooperman.

USANA has now been rated as the No. 1 direct selling brand by ConsumerLab.com for the fourth time.

About USANA

Founded in 1992, USANA Health Sciences (USNA) is a U.S.-based nutritional company that manufactures high-quality supplements, personal care and healthy products in its FDA-registered facility in Salt Lake City.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/03/usana-ranked-no-1-choice-for-consumers/