USANA Named 2017 Innovative Company Of The Year At International Gala

By Ted Nuyten

According the an USANA press release:

What do innovation and excellence have in common? The answer: USANA. During its fourth annual awards celebration, the Asian Networkers Convention and Expo (ANCE) awarded USANA—a global cellular nutrition company—Innovative Company of the Year. USANA’s founder, Dr. Myron Wentz, was also honored with the Vision Excellence Award at the celebration.

“These awards are a reflection of USANA’s commitment to providing innovative products made with cutting-edge technology and following the vision of an exceptional leader,” says Aurora ‘Duday’ Gaston, vice president of USANA Philippines and Indonesia.

“The theme of this year’s convention was ‘inspire,’ which is something I believe USANA does every day for millions of people around the world.”

ANCE Innovative Company of the Year

Awarded to direct sales companies who have demonstrated innovations in the areas of patents, inventions, first-to-market developments, company culture and policies.

In August 2016, USANA announced its innovative technological advancement with its U.S. patent-pending USANA InCelligence Technology™. This exclusive cell-signaling technology—now found in various USANA products—is designed to help your body’s cells renew and protect themselves in unique and powerful ways, representing a monumental leap forward in cellular nutrition and overall wellness.*

ANCE Vision Excellence Award

Awarded to the owner, CEO, COO or Managing Director of a direct selling company, this impactful leader is one who has set a vision for the company, sought out to achieve it, and succeeded in accomplishing it.

Dr. Wentz is a world-renowned scientist known for his revolutionary work in developing human cell culture technology and the diagnosis of infectious diseases. With a determination to provide the world with access to vital nutrition, Dr. Wentz founded USANA Health Sciences in 1992 and created a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture high-quality nutritional supplements.

Also honored at the celebration were three USANA associates for their outstanding efforts in network marketing in 2016. Duard and Rosanne Ricalde were awarded the Outstanding Couple Networker Award and Billy Dela Fuente was awarded the People’s Choice Rising Star Global Best Male Award.

About USANA

Founded in 1992, USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) is a U.S.-based nutritional company that manufactures high-quality supplements, personal care and healthy food products in its FDA-registered facility in Salt Lake City. Learn more about USANA by visiting our web site http://www.usana.com , AsktheScientists, or the official USANA blog http://whatsupusana.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/04/usana-named-2017-innovative-company-of-the-year-at-international-gala/