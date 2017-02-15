Unbounce Convertables, Now with Advanced Targeting: Show the Right Offer to the Right Visitor at the Right Time

By Amy Wood

Imagine you run one of those old-timey candy shops.

It’s packed wall to wall with chocolate, gummies, bubble gum, licorice and everything in between.

Unfortunately, you spent all your money opening the shop, and haven’t the funds to hire someone to help the customers while you tend the register. So when the shop gets busy, you notice many of your patrons become overwhelmed by the selection, often walking out of the shop empty handed.

Now imagine the candy shop is your website, and the patrons your visitors.

Each visitor to your website is unique — one may know exactly what they want while another requires a little more assistance. Your website, however, is simply not equipped to convert all your visitors, and you don’t have the time or resources to make changes to your website, hire a consultant to run a bunch of A/B tests or run a new campaign to attract more prospects.

What do you do?

Overlays can help

In November 2016, we launched Unbounce Convertables, a new conversion tool to help you capture more conversions on any page of your website, blog or online store.

The first type of Convertables is website overlays triggered by visitor behavior: entrance, exit, timed and on-scroll.

Overlays are modal lightboxes that launch within a webpage and focus attention on a single offer. Still fuzzy on what an overlay is? Click here.

If we’re using the candy shop analogy, overlays are the shop helpers that present your visitors with exactly what they’re looking for (or what they didn’t know they were looking for!). And the best part is they’re a fast, reliable and affordable way to add conversion opportunities to any web page, meaning you can launch them effortlessly while looking like a conversion hero.

Overlays work because, when implemented properly, they leverage psychological principles to focus the visitor’s attention on a single offer.

However, just like the rest of your marketing campaigns — be it PPC or email — the better targeted the overlay, the better results you’ll get.

Which is why we’re pleased to announce our new advanced targeting and trigger options.

Here’s what’s new:

Location targeting

Referrer targeting

Dynamic Text Replacement

Cookie targeting

On-click trigger

These new features, combined with Unbounce’s core offerings — our trusted drag and drop builder, high-converting templates and marketing automation integrations — mean that you can build on-brand overlays quickly and…

Present the right offer to the right visitor at the right time

Has this ever happened to you? You’re killing time surfing the interweb when boom! — you’re presented with the most perfect-for-you offer that you wonder if your fairy godmother really does exist.

There are two possible explanations for this phenomenon: she does (lucky duck) or the offer was so perfectly targeted that it only feels like magic.

The latter is at the crux of Unbounce Convertables’ new advanced targeting: target the right person at the right time with the right offer.

Not only does this approach ensure your prospects see only the most relevant, timely and valuable offers, it ensures that you generate the best quality leads, signups and sales.

Let’s dig in.

Location targeting

Thanks to the internet, we can find what we’re looking for regardless of where we live.

For marketers, this is both a blessing and a curse — a blessing because you can cast a much wider net, and a curse because of differences in language, currency, laws, competitive landscape and preferences.

By pairing your overlay with location targeting, you can guarantee only visitors arriving from a specific country will see it. Here’s how it might look in the real world:

Offer region-specific ecommerce promos, like free shipping for UK visitors only

Abide by local data collection and age requirement laws, like the US’s CAN-SPAM or Canada’s CASL legislation

Promote local events to only local visitors

Present the same offer in different languages of origin

Highlight the most popular product in a country only to visitors from that country

And much more

Referrer targeting

Message Match is a principle we consistently preach at Unbounce. It’s about making sure your visitors see the same message from point A to point B of your funnel, which is important because strong message match increases conversions by reassuring visitors they’ve come to the right place.

With referrer targeting, you can show a Convertable to visitors who have arrived from a specified URL, creating that message match and forward momentum through your funnel. Here are just a few of the many ways referrer targeting can be used:

Offer organic visitors popular content, like a 101-level ebook, via a lead gen overlay

Present visitors navigating from an internal product page an offer to purchase

Show visitors who’ve viewed a technology partner page content relevant to them, like, for example, how your tool integrates with the partner tool

And, you guessed it, much more

Dynamic Text Replacement

Like referrer targeting, Dynamic Text Replacement (DTR) allows marketers to maintain a consistent message from referral source to overlay.

However, unlike referrer targeting where the visitor’s source triggers the presentation of a unique overlay, DTR lets you customize the actual text of your Convertable using URL parameters.

This means that the visitor sees custom copy, which increases the relevancy of your overlay for each individual user. Here’s what that could look like:

Create personalized incentives (e.g., “Hey Judy, how ‘bout free shipping?”)

Make relevant offers based on previous account activity (e.g., “You really really really like Carly Rae Jepsen — sign up for our newsletter for more on your favorite artists”)

Cookie targeting

Forget Cookie Monster, marketers love cookies. But we’re not talking about the ooey gooey chocolate chip kind (though I certainly wouldn’t scoff at one), we’re talking about cookie targeting.

Cookie targeting allows Unbounce users to specify which visitors see (or don’t see) a Convertable based on their browsing history. Here are a few examples of what cookie targeting allows you to do:

Hide Convertables from visitors who have already opted in

Show only one Convertable per visitor and hide all others (this is key if you’re running multiple Convertables, since you want to avoid bombarding your visitors)

Ask returning visitors who have already converted to complete a post-conversion action, like following you on Twitter

But wait, there’s more

You didn’t think that was it, did you?

On top of our advanced targeting and DTR, we’re also releasing a new type of trigger.

On-click trigger

Whereas targeting allows you to specify which visitors see your overlay, triggers determine when they’ll see it. Convertables launched with four triggers (on arrival, on exit, on scroll and after delay) and today we’re rolling out a fifth trigger: on click.

Overlays triggered on click mean you can select any element on your web page to trigger an overlay when the user clicks on it. Use it to build your newsletter subscriber list on your blog or to gather interested contacts for product updates.

Still not sure what we mean? Click here.

The secret to highly effective overlays…

The secret to highly effective overlays is really no secret at all — it’s all about presenting the right offer to the right visitor at the right time.

Using Unbounce Convertables, you can mix and match different targeting and triggers to present the most relevant, timely offers for your visitors.

And you can do it all within Unbounce’s trusted drag and drop builder, loaded with fully customizable overlay templates so you can stay on brand and still launch in mere minutes.

Convertables are available now from Unbounce. Try them for free for 30 days!

Already an Unbounce customer? Log into Unbounce and start using Convertables today at no extra cost.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Unbounce/~3/Rk9kVO3KGtc/