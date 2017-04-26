UCAN2 Global Leaders – WOR(l)D Global Network – Achieve President Rank

By Ted Nuyten

The UCAN2 Global leadership comprises Dave Ives, Ghazala Jabeen, Grahame J Brown, and Jason Regan, having partnered with Wor(l)d just 15 weeks ago, they have achieved the prestigious rank of President.

The UCAN2 leaders have over 50 years of combined experience in Network Marketing and Direct Sales and are the founding members of the UCAN2 Community in the UK, which is a platform designed to empower, equip, and educate the future leaders within their organisation.

Coming from hugely diverse backgrounds; Dave is a former chef, Ghazala aka the Bollywood Queen a traditional business owner and entrepreneur of many years’ experience, Grahame a former telecoms business owner and Jason an IT consultant, the UCAN2 team are quick to point out that prior experience is not a prerequisite for success in this vehicle and that timing outweighs talent every time.

If you are prepared to be coachable, work hard and follow a simple system you can achieve any level of success that you desire, without a commitment to any of these elements your results will be delayed.

The team took the unique step of joining forces in Wor(l)d in order to provide their organisation with the highest level of support possible, by creating an environment in which they each had a vested interest in the success of every single team member. Beyond that it was a case of eliminating all distractions, never treating the opportunity like a hobby, and going all in.

Having been exposed to the Wor(l)d opportunity by Peter Webb currently Double President, the team quickly recognised that this was the opportunity to partner with a truly innovative and category creating company, with a unique compensation model designed to create long term residual income and retention, unlike anything they had seen before.

Dave Ives says:

I have never seen anything like this before, in all of my 10-year history within this industry, this is a 5 star product and a 5 star opportunity, which will truly impact the lives of the masses.

We are here to ride this momentum all the way to the top and to take as many people, who have a true desire to succeed, with us as possible.

Working hand in hand with their upline support team comprising Peter Webb and their ultimate mentors Grand President Millionaire’s Chad and Nattida Chong, the UCAN2 team are continuing to share the Wor(l)d vision across multiple markets, as they grow their international team, which now stretches well beyond the borders of the UK and Europe.

Dave Ives, Ghazala Jabeen, Grahame J Brown, and Jason Regan

About WOR(l)D GN

With an Headquarter in MIAMI, USA, WOR(l)D stands apart as a leader in the global markets of media, mobile and wearable technologies. In the 15 offices distrbuited in all the continents, WOR(l)D is employing the brightest minds and best professionals, constantly investing in great ideas and highly motivated people. Every WOR(l)D product reflects its passion for research, innovation and environmental responsibility.

WOR(l)D is a recognized as a leading player in the drive towards a more economically stable, socially connected world. Leveraging a new business paradigm, WOR(l)D seeks to transcend every social and economic boundary. Using innovative products and a proven, direct selling business model wor(l)d is helping people around the globe to transform their lives—and their livelihoods.

For more information please visit www.worldgn.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/04/ucan2-global-leaders-world-global-network-achieve-president-rank/