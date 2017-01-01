Triple Your Results on Facebook with this Simple But Seldomly Used “Friends List” Feature

By Simon Chan

This feature and trick you're about to learn is one of the many things you'll get by obtaining my free online Sponsoring Workshop webinar.

You already know Facebook is a great way to meet new prospects, follow up with friends and recruit more people.

But most people in network marketing are not using Facebook efficiently.

Using Facebook Friends List Feature

Do you put your Facebook friends into different lists?

If not, you should!

The best part is that it is simple to do.

You can triple your results on Facebook if you simple use the “Friends List” feature.

Benefits of Friends List

Using Friends List will:

1) Give you greater exposure as it allows all your prospects to see what you’re up to and how you’re growing in your business

2) Save you time to follow up with prospects more efficiently

3) Make you a Power Networker the next time you talk to anyone

Watch the video below as I show you how to set it up and how to use this great feature

EMBED VIDEO

Get More Proven MLM Follow Up Tips and Recruiting Strategies

3) Register for my free Sponsoring Workshop webinar where you’ll learn more scripts and the exact duplicatable system that has helped me earn over a million dollars in MLM.

See you on the webinar!

Simon Chan

P.S. If you want to recruit more people or create duplication among your current downline, register for my free Sponsoring Workshop training webinar.

