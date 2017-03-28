Trevo Appoints Volker Wainig As Executive Sales Chief

By Ted Nuyten

Trevo, one of the fastest growing companies in the Direct Selling Industry is on fire and spreading across the continent of Europe, rich in culture, tradition, history and legacy.

Founders of Trevo, Mark and Holli Stevens, are excited about the vision they have for Europe. The Stevens’ see the incredible potential to revolutionize the European Market.

Part of their strategy to revive the economic climate of Europe is to build a team of passionate, multi-gifted, focused leaders to identify, teach, train and inspire future Trevo businessmen and women.

Mark and Holli are excited to introduce the newest member of the powerful team of leaders in Trevo Europe.

Mark Stevens said:

Please welcome our new Executive Sales Chief, Volker Wainig, to the European Trevo Team. Volker is a serious entrepreneur, with huge presence and charisma making him a great fit with Trevo.

He developed a start-up sales business in two years, managing the sales operations on a global basis in more than 28 countries with more than 50,000 partners. His ability to identify a good product, take it to market and make it a success makes him unique.

Volker offers a high level of structured sales experience, process orientation and leadership. Having studied law previously, gives Volker the discipline and knowledge to work confidently.

ABOUT TRÉVO

Trévo‘s Founders are Mark and Holli Stevens who have a proven track record of over 16 years as owners of a successful network marketing company. Mark and Holli have also been on the “other side of the table” as independent representatives, building organizations with tens of thousands of members. This dynamic duo also possess nearly four decades of combined business ownership expertise.

Trévo’s proprietary blend of over 174 premium nutraceuticals, including maqui and acai berries, mangosteen, amalaki fruit, gotu kola, ashwagandha and a cornucopia of other fabulous nutraceuticals.

In fact, Trévo has developed the only nutritional supplement in the world to combine and harness the power of such a remarkable array of vitamins, minerals, “supergreens,” antioxidant-packed fruits and vegetables, coral calcium, and herbs from around the globe.

Based in Oklahoma, Trévo LLC is powered by a global network of many thousands of energetic and excited Life and Health Coaches.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/03/trevo-appoints-volker-wainig-as-executive-sales-chief/