Total Life Changes Partners with Exigo To Generate Open Source Back Office And Mobile Apps

Total Life Changes announces a brand-new custom back office platform and an all-new mobile App available to past and present customers and Independent Business Owners (IBOs).

On March 16, 2017, Total Life Changes terminated its current back office system and began an extensive data migration throughout the night on an all-new platform powered by Exigo.

Exigo was started by a team of subject matter experts that shared a single vision: to overturn the archaic, restrictive model of housing data, and create an entirely new kind of platform from the ground up.

Exigo is offering flexible, scalable data infrastructures designed to be completely customized by their clients, on an open platform called, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that can easily integrate to other systems.

On Friday, March 17th, the new back office platform was live and successfully opening thousands of IBO accounts during the afternoon. All customers and IBOs worldwide had full access to their back office by 5 pm Friday, March 17th.

This migration marked the successful delivery of an industry-leading, completely customizable back office platform with incredible tools and analytical reporting systems. In addition to the new back office tools, IBOs now have their very own customizable website domain to share with their customers and business partners.

Total Life Changes’ Chief Brand Officer, Mari Jo Serdoner worked extensively with Exigo on the development and employment of the new TLC-iOffice, and brand new, stand-alone, replicated websites. Serdoner also worked comprehensively with developers to launch the TLC iOffice App available for Android and iPhone users.

“The new TLC iOffice App allows our IBOs to literally run their business right out of their back pockets. We are excited to offer our IBOs world-class tools to analyze and develop their business. Serdoner continued, we are excited about our partnership with Exigo and we’re already working on the next release, which will contain even more state-of-the-art tools, continuing the momentum into 2017 and beyond” says Serdoner.

Total Life Changes’ Chief Technology Officer, Richard Berg served as a subject matter expert and spent the past eight months assisting in the successful data migration.

“We made a decision early on in this process to work side-by-side with Exigo’s developers and that was the single most important decision we made this year. Although it was extremely time consuming and added additional responsibilities to my role in the company, we would not have been able to offer a system to our IBOs with so many capabilities. We are very pleased with the data migration, but we’re even more excited about continuously updating the platform and scaling it as our company continues to grow worldwide.”

Exigo President, Ed Jarrin says, “There is no other industry like direct selling where open technology drive’s momentum at a global level. Exigo’s technology core principles of Open and Fast empowers our clients, driving their company’s global success. At Exigo we understand that we are a core to a company’s success; that is our responsibility”.

Beau Copeland, Exigo’s Chief Operating Office adds, “So many direct selling companies are a Field of Dreams for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners around the world. We want our clients to know if we build it…you can let them come…without limitations!”

Total Life Changes’ Ambassadors Dexter and Tonya Scott, explained their excitement for the new iOffice platform:

“The all new TLC Back Office has been well worth the wait. The functions are high tech and user friendly, allowing us to be more accurate with organizational strategies to excel in our businesses. This new site is going to help all of us improve our businesses immediately by giving us a ‘real time’ snap shot of what’s going on within our organizations throughout each and every day! From running quick reports to downline activity, this new website sets us all up for success. Henry Ford said, ‘Most people spend more time and energy going around problems than in trying to solve them.’ We are grateful that TLC is a problem-solving company and works continuously to always improve and offer the latest and greatest world class tools.”

Total Life Changes’ Ambassador, Dense Lee adds, “I’m extremely excited about our new TLC iOffice. With the tools provided, my team is going to be able to take their businesses to new levels. It’s so user-friendly. It was worth the wait! And all I can say is: smartship, smartship, smartship!”

Total Life Changes’ Executive Ambassadors Gregg and Lenika Scott stated, “We’ve been waiting on the new system launch and it’s now here! All CEOs can now operate on a higher level of excellence. We are excited about the new system as it is going to help IBOs manage their business and take it to new levels. The growth from incorporating this will be phenomenal.”

About Total Life Changes

Total Life Changes® offers a diverse product portfolio of health, wellness and beauty products. President and, Tea Executive Officer, Jack Fallon created TLC over 16 years ago with a single product: NutraBurst ® . Since that time, TLC has continued to develop the Iaso® brand of products to include a diverse and attractive product portfolio matched with a hybrid binary compensation plan that allows IBOs of TLC to be rewarded quickly for introducing new customers to our products and business opportunity. Find out why so many are saying, “It really is different over here.”

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/total-life-changes-partners-with-exigo-to-generate-open-source-back-office-and-mobile-apps/