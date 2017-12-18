Total Life Changes Keeps Arkansas Couple Physically And Financially Healthy After 60

By Nicole Dunkley

Aging brings with it serious physical and financial challenges. Little Rock, Arkansas couple Nina and Bill Francis know a little about both. As they approached their 60s, they found themselves bankrupt and facing few prospects of success in their multi-level marketing business. Worse, Nina had recently lost an older sister to cancer and an older brother to a stroke. With her mind on ways to improve their financial outlook while maintaining her health, she was primed for the opportunity Total Life Changes presented.

“We had been in another network marketing company a number of years ago with Phillip T. Birchfield,” Nina recalls. “While we did not personally know each other at the time, I really gravitated to his unique way of connecting with people and his desire to help.” Nina had lost her main job thanks to the recession, and they were also feeling the sales sting in their MLM business. In the interim, Phillip had already become a Regional Director with TLC, and was well on his way to the Global Director rank he holds today.

“I’d spoken with Phillip a few times about TLC, and he’d been checking in with me over a period of five months, asking me to look at TLC, telling me that it was different here,” Nina says. “One day I just took a leap of faith and said YES.”

That leap quickly paid dividends for the couple, who were well positioned for success in marketing TLC’s products. Bill, who is also a partner with TLC, has a background in nutrition and organics which has proven a huge asset to understanding the science behind products like Iaso® Tea, and communicating their benefits to customers. Meanwhile, Nina is a voluble and friendly presence on social media whom people instinctively trust. It helps that she’s often accompanied by her beloved “fur baby” Maddy May.

“I feel confident I’m being proactive in taking care of my health with TLC, and as a result I’ve formed such an emotional attachment to the products,” Nina says. “I’ve seen them change so many teammates’ lives for the better. I want to reach out and help as many people as possible in this journey.”

Nina enjoys building her business, and acting as a mentor to women in particular. “I help them find their voices and increase self-esteem through owning their own business. I volunteered for over four years at a women’s domestic abuse shelter here in Little Rock, moving clients towards preparing for a new job, brushing up on interview skills and, most importantly, not always viewing themselves as victims. I apply much of what I did with them to help people now in getting established in their business with TLC. I love what I do!”

Now a National Director, Nina Francis and her husband are enjoying a much more physically and financially healthy 60s than they ever thought possible. We can’t wait to see how they spend their 70s!

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/total-life-changes-keeps-arkansas-couple-physically-and-financially-healthy-after-60/