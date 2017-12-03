Total Life Changes Acquires Whole Food Plant-Based Giant, Vios Nutrition Inc.

By Nicole Dunkley

Effective November 30, 2017, Total Life Changes® (TLC) headquartered in Fair Haven, Michigan announced the acquisition of Vios Nutrition, an established direct selling company based in Winston-Salem, N.C. offering two products with certified organic ingredients.

TLC will offer its customers and Independent Business Owners the opportunity to purchase Vios Nutrition’s products. Vios Phyte is a whole-food greens product, containing potent cereal grasses responsible for their essential vitamins, minerals and proteins that support overall health and wellness.

Vios Matrix is a complete, plant-based nutrition shake with a balance of omega-3 fatty acids, branched-chain amino acids, 21 grams of protein, complex carbohydrates, adaptogens, digestive enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics and high-quality fiber. Both products are packaged in single servings, making it convenient to prepare when you are away from home.

TLC is actively seeking to extend its value in the global direct selling arena by supporting businesses seeking assistance. Its merger and acquisition division in Salt Lake City is now responsible for several successful acquisitions and will continue to support companies like Ryte, Inc. and Vios Nutrition seeking flexible considerations.

TLC will control the assets and distributors of Vios Nutrition. TLC’s founder and CEO, Jack Fallon expects a seamless transition with Vios Nutrition’s customers and IBO’s:

“I feel really good about this decision. We have researched and tested the efficacy of the products. These are definitely organic whole food ingredients. I have been consuming both products and I can tell you firsthand, they taste remarkably good considering it’s a powerful plant-based beverage.”

TLC extends its value in the worldwide arena by supporting businesses seeking assistance. If you are interested in learning more about Total Life Changes’ acquisition & merger division, please call (801) 580-8808 for assistance.

About Total Life Changes

Total Life Changes offers a diverse product portfolio of health, wellness and beauty products. Founder and “Tea” Executive Officer Jack Fallon created TLC over 17 years ago with a single product: NutraBurst®. Since that time, TLC has continued to develop the Iaso® brand of products to include a diverse and attractive product portfolio matched with a hybrid binary compensation plan that allows Independent Business Owners of TLC to be rewarded quickly for introducing new customers to our products and business opportunity. For more information, please visit www.totallifechanges.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/total-life-changes-acquires-whole-food-plant-based-giant-vios-nutrition-inc/