Top Leaders Garrett And Sylvia McGrath Speakers At The European Direct Selling Congress

By Ted Nuyten

The McGraths have worked side-by-side since 1999 and together provide unique leadership training, coaching and personal mentoring to network marketing professionals through an original series of international daily live broadcasts, live events, videos, mentorship, tools and training systems.

The McGraths have also produced numerous videos, CDs, guidebooks and marketing tools for large network marketing organizations, and are currently Editorial Review Board Members for Networking Times magazine.

Garrett McGrath has over 25+ years of experience as a top network marketing professional. Garrett has built organizations in excess of 100,000+ distributors in 21 countries worldwide, together with his wife and business partner, Sylvia, and has served as Master Distributor for four network marketing companies over the past 20+ years.

Garrett was elected President of the Association of Network Marketing Professionals (ANMP) in 2012 and is a highly sought-after keynote speaker, leadership trainer and team-builder.

Sylvia McGrath has over 25+ years of marketing experience, including having served as corporate Vice President of Marketing for a network marketing company and Vice President of Sales & Marketing for a design firm with Fortune 500 clientele.

Meet Garrett and Sylvia McGrath live at the European Direct Selling Congress in Amsterdam the Netherlands

This kind of quality training is often only available in the USA; and now for Once-In-A-Life-time, coming to Europe – The Netherlands.

VIP and Early Bird tickets can be booked here:

European Direct Selling Congress – Reservations

It is delivered in a completely generic format. No companies or products are ever mentioned so you will feel safe to share this Business Event with your Team.

Listen, Analyze, Learn, Lunch, Inter-act and have Fun with the ultimate Experts. Discover the Trends, Learn from the Experts!

DeLaMar Theater – Amsterdam

DeLaMar Theater – Amsterdam

