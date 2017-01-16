Top Leader Steve Mitchell Speaker At The European Direct Selling Congress

By Ted Nuyten

Steve Mitchell is ranked as one of the leading network marketers in the world.

Steve has clearly proven that it is not just about being in the right place at the right time as he’s duplicated his success with the success of people in his teams, over and over again.

He is one of only a handful of network marketing professionals in Europe that have built 6 separate networks, each with distributor network numbers in the tens of thousands.

Steve Mitchell, with the support of Yvette, his wife, has been involved in the industry of relationship marketing since 1989, but though this Englishman has already achieved a great deal, the path to becoming one of Europe’s most successful networkers was not easy, with his network marketing success story starting from being totally broke.

In addition to winning some of the top accolades in the networking profession, he has qualified for new cars, exotic holidays, and been amongst the highest performers and income achievers with every company he has worked with, earning a 7-figure lifestyle.

More importantly, in Steve’s opinion, is the fact that he has helped literally tens of thousands of people around the world positively change their lives, by helping them to have more money and more freedom of time to do the things that really matter to them.

With all this achievement Steve is very quick to turn the light off himself and onto those in his team he works closely with –

“The key to this business is not being a star… but being a ‘starmaker’!

To achieve success in network marketing you have to focus on one thing – help others be successful.

The success I have enjoyed is totally due to ensuring and enabling there is a proven ‘system’ for people to follow to enable OTHERS to be successful”

As Steve concludes “having fun, making money and improving lives – that has to be a great way to live life!”

Meet Steve Mitchell live at the European Direct Selling Congress in Amsterdam the Netherlands

This kind of quality training is often only available in the USA; and now for Once-In-A-Life-time, coming to Europe – The Netherlands.

It is delivered in a completely generic format. No companies or products are ever mentioned so you will feel safe to share this Business Event with your Team.

Listen, Analyze, Learn, Lunch, Inter-act and have Fun with the ultimate Experts. Discover the Trends, Learn from the Experts!

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/01/top-leader-steve-mitchell-speaker-at-the-european-direct-selling-congress/