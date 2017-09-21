Top Leader Izzy Matos Joins Sisel International

By Ted Nuyten

Sisel International is pleased to announce that Izzy Matos has joined the company. Izzy is a 40 year veteran, top global leader with an organization currently in excess of 70,000 Distributors, spanning 50 countries, and says he is excited to make this move.

During his career, which spans more than 40 years in the network marketing industry, Matos has become well-known for his leadership and his ability to build strong organizations.

He has been listed as one of the top 300 lifetime earners, including being the top earner and distributor at 4 of the companies he has worked with.

“Anyone that knows me knows that I never do anything capriciously”,

says Matos.

“Having been with the same company for the last 12 years consistently, I am more excited than ever to join this amazing company as Sisel morphs into its ‘next

GEN’ concept.”

“Many of us know the legacy created by the Mower family,” Matos continues. “It’s at the standard for so many companies in the last few decades. The opportunity to work with Tom Senior, and Tom Junior as we head into this next generation of ownership and leadership is exciting beyond belief.”

“Few owners ever prepare for a legacy situation by orchestrating a transition such as this one. It’s a breath of fresh air. Not only that, the new products are incredible and totally outside of the box within the industry.”

Milo Acosta, Director of North American Sales for Sisel remarks,

“Izzy is a dedicated professional who is willing to do what it takes to build a large organization and to be successful.

He has only been with 10 companies in his career, and trained hundreds of thousands of representatives globally.” Aaron Rennert, Vice President Worldwide Sales and Marketing and General Manager of Sisel International is excited to have Izzy as part of the Sisel team.

“Having built organizations in more than 50 countries worldwide, Izzy understands the global nature of our business and the opportunity it has to change lives,” says Rennert.

“We are pleased to be chosen by Izzy and we look forward to his professionalism and unique character!”

Matos adds, “The compensation plan will allow me to take my global family of leaders and help them earn monthly what many of them have earned yearly…and that, is saying a lot!”

“At a time when many industry leaders are looking to wind down their careers and collect checks, I’m super excited to get back in the saddle and start to build a whole new Legacy!

This promises to be one of the most exciting periods in my life and in those that I’ve shared it with. I’m grateful to the Mowers for this new opportunity.”

About Sisel International

Tom Mower, and his son Tom Jr., founded Sisel International in 2006, with the mission to create powerful products and dietary supplements that are safe to use and free from the toxins found in many household products. To learn more about Sisel and how its products bridge science and nature, please visit www.sisel.net.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/09/top-leader-izzy-matos-joins-sisel-international/