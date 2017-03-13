Top Leader Bas Bunge Speaker At The European Direct Selling Congress

By Ted Nuyten

Bas Bunge, 23 from the Netherlands, is a young succesfull professional networker. Lived in the USA and was introduced to a health & wellness company 2012. Built an international organization of 1,500 people in the US & Europe.

Earned 6 figures and became top 25 in Europe for the company. Mid 2016 partnered up with his second company

Produced over $60,000 in monthly sales for the company within 90 days, which covered leaders in the United States & many countries in Europe.

Recently, expanded his business into the Asian Market. Travels all over the world .

Meet Bas Bunge live at the European Direct Selling Congress in Amsterdam the Netherlands

