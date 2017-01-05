Top Earner John Haremza Generic Webinar

By Ted Nuyten

At the GoPro convention in Las Vegas, USA I had a meeting with Direct Selling industry icon John Haremza.

After 27 years and $16,000,000 in Life Time Earnings, John is even more enthusiastic about network marketing. As John often says, “Network marketing changed my life beyond my wildest imagination”.

Remember that he started his working career on an assembly line at the “Barrel of Fun” potato chip plant in Perham, Minnesota, encumbered by an invisible disability.

Due to severe Dyslexia, which was unknown back then, John could not read. The thing that distinguishes John from so many “experts” in our field is that he is a real leader, leading from the trenches. Everything John talks about he uses every day ,,, recruiting, leading and training.

When he was introduced to network marketing his life changed and he has never looked back. Being at GoPro with 15,000 enthusiastic network marketers just added to his pride and belief in network marketing.

I asked John to tell me the three things he found most attractive about network marketing:

His first point was that it is a level playing field. Everyone can be successful regardless of their age, education, background or race.

His second was that network marketing is a profession you can start part time without giving up the security of your full time job.

His third is that you can be in your own business, be your own boss, work when you like, where you like, with whoever you like, at whatever pace you like

GIVE BACK: John is totally dedicated to network marketing and he would like to give back to the industry. He is offering a totally generic webinar January 7 at 11:00 Am Eastern, Click on this link to register, as he shares vital, life-changing tips on how to make 2017 your best year ever.

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5555324660069793540

You can get his best selling book “Right or Almost Right” for free at Johnharemzabooks.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/01/top-earner-john-haremza-generic-webinar/