By Ted Nuyten

Alfredo (Al) Bala is since 2015 CEO of a leading $200 million public listed Direct Selling Company.

He has been a key contributor to bringing the company back to profitability.

Al Bala has 35 years of experience working in the direct sales industry, with 28 of those spent as a field sales leader. He joined his company in 2007 and rapidly increased his responsibilities at the company, ascending to the position of President in June of 2014.

Al also played a crucial role in his company expansion into 15 countries since 2007, including South Africa, Mexico, Scandinavia and soon, Colombia.

Al Bala served for 16 years as Chief Operating Officer of Britt Worldwide, LLC, one of the largest independent network marketing organizations, launching operations in over 65 countries across the globe with a sales volume of more than $500 million.

Al joined the direct sales industry full time in 1992 after leaving the Bose Corporation as a manufacturing plant manager, where he oversaw more than 200 employees and was responsible for directing operations.

“I left a very promising career to pursue what I felt was an even better option – my own business – after falling in love with the direct sales industry,” said Al.

“The organizational skills I learned running a large manufacturing plant with hundreds of people, along with my decades of experience in the direct sales industry, has left me ideally suited for this type of role.”

“Surrounding yourself and working with Leaders plays a large role in your business success. An effective Leader can mentor, motivate, and inspire you to do great things.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/02/top-ceo-al-bala-speaker-at-the-european-direct-selling-congress/