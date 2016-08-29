Todd And Joy Smith – Unicity Achieve Double Diamond Rank

By Ted Nuyten

Todd and Joy Smith achieve Double Diamond and Chairman’s Club members at Unicity.

Before joining Unicity Todd and Joy Smith had successfully run a few different businesses but he was unhappy with the lack of freedom that came with the success.

He wanted a higher quality of life for him and his family, so he began searching for a new opportunity. “I looked at more than 100 network marketing companies before selecting Unicity,” says Todd.

He knew it was the best choice for him if he wanted to achieve the goals he’d set.

By the time he was 40, Todd had achieved monumental success. Of course, it took hard work and dedication. He emphasizes that while success doesn’t come easily, and certainly doesn’t happen quickly, it is worth it. You simply have to know how to reach your goals.

For Todd, the secret to success was finding the right people to support his vision. When he started out with Unicity, Todd reached out to who he says were, “the 68 sharpest people I knew.”

He discussed the Unicity opportunity with them, and 20 of the 68 ended up joining him. His tactic worked, as his business generated over 40,000 points his first month. That number increased exponentially; he finished his second month earning 200,000 points.

Todd attributes that growth to “identifying people who were respected and following the system.” All these years later, he continues to replicate that system. Todd continues to launch new legs. Recently one of his new leaders “started his Diamond qualifications after just five months.”

Todd helps people outside of Unicity, too. He and his wife, Joy, strive every day to find people to help. Sometimes they make meals for the homeless or buy groceries for others in need. Joy in particular travels the world and helps women who have been abused. It’s their way of giving back, now that they have the means.

Long ago, Todd says Unicity was “the best opportunity to achieve my dreams and goals while helping other people achieve their dreams and goals.” That vision has come true for him. Todd is quick to point out that money isn’t everything, but notes that it provides options to do what you want.

And for Todd, between his own family’s quality of life and their ability to help others, he’s got all the options he needs.

About Unicity International

Headquartered in Orem, Utah and driven by more than 100 years of enterprise, Unicity empowers its employees, distributors, and customers to achieve their aspirations.

Focusing on both physical health and personal development, Unicity’s proven products and structured business opportunity have helped thousands of people around the world exemplify our corporate motto to Make Life Better.

Recognized as one of the Top 500 Privately-held Businesses in the United States—ranked 87th on the national level and First in the state of Utah—Unicity stands as an industry leader for both nutritional supplements and business development. For more information please visit www.unicity.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2016/08/todd-and-joy-smith-unicity-achieve-double-diamond-rank/