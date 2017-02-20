To Successfully Personalize Marketing Communications Across Mobile Devices, Brands Need To Do This

By Desiree Ma

Today, more than 2 billion smartphones are in use globally and continue to become an integral part of people’s daily life.

The proliferation of mobile devices that consumers use on a daily basis creates an enormous challenge for marketers trying to orchestrate a seamless cross-channel customer experience. When consumers reach out, marketers need to be adaptive and create the best possible experience.

Winning and retaining the customer is a challenging puzzle that brands are trying to solve. In a perfect world, marketers could have a 360-degree profile that accounts for a full spectrum of customer behaviors and data. Conversations with customers would be influenced by the context of all previous conversations, allowing for the best possible customer experience.

However, to accomplish this type of high-value customer relationship from a technology perspective, brands need to marry anonymous with known customer profiles and make sure they are consistent across each touch point.

Connect Identities Across Disparate Marketing Channels

Mobile can fit seamlessly within the broader overall marketing strategy through a connected approach.

In order to successfully personalize marketing communications across mobile devices, brands need to target the customer and device through device identifiers and a large data network.

Marketers have valuable data inside of their CRM, email marketing and marketing automation tools from their proprietary marketing platform that they can pull together to connect identities across disparate marketing channels and devices to one customer. This is done by seamlessly pulling together the many IDs across marketing channels and devices that comprise of a given person, enabling marketers to tie their interactions to an actionable customer profile.

Get Better Cross-Channel Orchestration

Mobile can no longer be considered as a separate platform, but rather as the glue that ties other parts of the customer experience together. Mobile marketing needs to have a foundation in unified data and behavior. By having a consolidated view of their customers, marketers can access all of their marketing data to build and refine key target audiences for numerous campaign scenarios.

Through integrations with media providers, marketers can deliver paid media, search, social and display advertising to those customers that’s more aligned with the emails sent to those customers.

Marketers need an adaptive marketing platform that recognizes customer behavior, preferences and interests that evolves instantly based on those factors. This is done through marketing orchestration.

When done correctly, experiences are not only determined based on binary forks in the road, such as whether someone purchased a product or opened a push notification. The experience adapts based on the totality of behaviors the customer might perform, such as engagement with specific content or activities that happen offline.

Testing, 1, 2…

As you likely know, mobile testing is the art and science of building, running, and analyzing optimization tests for mobile customer experiences. What you may not know, like many marketers, is how to do mobile testing really well. It starts with a solid mobile marketing strategy and ends with an effective mobile experience.

