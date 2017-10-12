TLC National Director Lebogang Dube An Example Of New “Generational Success”

By Nicole Dunkley

Success for a multi-level marketer depends on finding team-members committed to their own success. Africa remains fairly new territory for Total Life Changes, but already examples are appearing on the continent of what might be considered a new form of generational success.

Africa’s first Independent Business Operator (IBO) to reach the rank of National Director was Onthatile Makagalamele. Among the many IBOs she sponsored was her childhood friend Busiswe Mashele, who became a National Director in her own right. And now Lebogang Dube, one of Busiswe’s finds, has achieved the same rank. That’s three successive waves of talented African women achieving their goals in barely a year’s time.

It doesn’t take long speaking to Lebogang to understand she is an intelligent woman with strong ideals. Growing up in Ivory Park, a densely-populated district in east Johannesburg, means she also faces strong challenges. While Lebogang calls Ivory Park “very dusty,” others more routinely cite the poverty and housing shortages endemic to the area. Lebogang believes the answer to her neighborhood’s problems is education.

“I believe that my degree is here for me to help others through education, not just as a teacher but by getting them through their schooling. My passion is for the black child to be educated so that we can lift our families out of the generational curse of poverty.”

For her, TLC presented an opportunity to raise the ceiling of her potential.

“My sponsor, Busisiwe Mashele, had made R6000 in her first three weeks in the business, so I knew that TLC worked,” Lebogang says. “I wrote a list of 100 that people I knew and was sure would be interested in the product. I was extremely excited until everyone said no to me.”

Lebogang had hit the first wall that many IBOs never get around: proving to customers that TLC products are of a higher quality than those proffered by other multi-level marketing businesses, and that the model itself will work for new IBOs. Lebogang recalls her first efforts ruefully.

“I wanted to get through the list as fast as possible so I started ‘stalking’ people and sending chain messages. It wasn’t the right approach. At the time, all of us were doing a lot of trial and error and learning from one another. I’m still not great at selling the product, but the compensation plan also rewards those who can build and support strong teams, and that’s how I ultimately found my success.”

Using TLC’s products herself helped Lebogang get through her rough start. “I am a teacher, a Bible school student and I take care of my little sister who is in the 10th grade,” she says. “When you add in TLC, I’m working with people from the moment I wake up until I go to bed at night.” She found that using products like Iaso® Tea and NRG® helped her keep her energy up, and get a restful sleep when time allowed it.

She also credits TLC’s culture, and the relative ease of earning compensation. “The culture of TLC to me means ‘teamwork.’ You cannot and you will not be able to make it in this business if you are not a team player and do not have humanity,” says Lebogang. Now a National Director earning $3,000 per month as a part-timer, she hopes to help bring positive change to other lives in Ivory Park.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/tlc-national-director-lebogang-dube-an-example-of-new-generational-success/