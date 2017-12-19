Tiens – China’s Largest Network Marketing Company The Facts

By Ted Nuyten

Just for your information 🙂 herewith a number of facts and figures about china’s largest network marketing company, Tiens is rather unknown in the western world.

Revenue 2016 est. $695 million.

Tiens group International was founded in 1995 by Dr. Li Jin Yuan in Tianjin China.

Today Tiens group International has become active:

1. Bio – Tech

2. Education

3. Retail

4. Tourism

5. Finance

6. E – Business

7. Real Estate etc.

And with its business reaching over 190 Countries, Tiens group International has set up branches in 110 countries and regions, has established strategic alliances with top rank enterprises from many countries.

Products developed by the Tiens group International:

1. Preventive Healthcare Food Supplements

2. Healthcare Appliances

3. Skincare Applications

4. Household Products

Tiens group International is ISO 9001 – 2000 Certified, Full member of DSA and has donated more than RMB 1.5 Billion to charities.

Tiens group International Founder & Chairman Dr. Li Jin Yuan is:

A member of CEO Committee of WFDSA.

Vice President of China Health Association.

World most Influential Chinese Business Leader.

Rank amongst the Top 30 in the 14th China Economic Person of the year List.

Tiens group International has its own International Health Industrial Park (Invested over 7Billion RMB to established it). Tiens group International also has other manufacturing plants in:

a. Toronto, Canada

b. Seattle, Washington, USA

c. Indonesia

d. Malaysia

e. Kora

f. Berlin, Germany

g. Spain

h. France etc.

Tiens has its own International Health Management Center, Tai Ji Sun.

Tiens has its own International Convention Center that can accommodate about 70,000 people at a stretch.

Tiens has its own All – Legend International 5 star, 6 star Hotel

Tiens has its own International Banquet Center that can accommodate about 30,000 guest at a stretch. Tiens has its own International University that can take 34,000 students. (www.tianshi.edu.cn).Tiens is globally ranked as 11th MLM in the world by Direct Selling News (DSN) announced in the 2016 Global Top 100 MLM Companies.

Tiens has won many awards and certificates on both of its products and business such as:

a. FDA Certification

b. Safest International Ecological Enterprise

c. Jewish Certification

d. Pharmaceuticals GMP Certification

e. Halal Certification

f. Products Supplier to the United Nations

g. Malaysia Certification etc.

