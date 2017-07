The Three Fundamental Purposes of Video that Every Sales Team Must Understand

By Marcus Sheridan

Is your Sales team completely bought in to video marketing? Fact is, video plays an essential role in the sales process and can allow for better closing…

The post The Three Fundamental Purposes of Video that Every Sales Team Must Understand appeared first on The Sales Lion.

Source:: https://www.thesaleslion.com/three-fundamential-purposes-video-sales-team/