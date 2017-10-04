The Power Of Family Brings LifeVantage Japan Together For Elite Academy 2017

By Nicole Dunkley

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) held its annual Elite Academy at the ATC Hall in Osaka Japan on September 30th. 1,595 LifeVantage distributors, preferred customers and prospects attended the two-day event, which became the biggest in LifeVantage Japan’s history.

According to LifeVantage President and CEO, Darren Jensen, the event was a seminal moment for the company as it continues to make inroads in biohacking and launches new products that support its mission.

“This Elite Academy was like none other,” said Jensen. “We painted a clear, distinct vision for our future. We launched new products to support that vision. But maybe most importantly, it felt like our distributors and customers came together from all over Japan to bond as a family. It was a herculean effort to plan and execute, but the response has been incredible to see.”

Elite Academy 2017 featured keynote addresses from CEO, Darren Jensen, Senior VP of International, Courtland Pearson, Senior VP of Research and Development, Nathalie Chevreau, Master Pro 10 Ushio Harada, and a surprise appearance by Takeshi Okada, the former coach of Japan’s National Soccer Team.

Along with reaffirming LifeVantage’s unique market position as a leader in nutrigenomics and biohacking, the company’s leadership reintroduced two products: TrueScience Hand Cream and Petandim for Dogs with revamped packaging.

“We’re building for the future,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Ryan Goodwin. “From product development all the way through design, we want people to know that we’re a new LifeVantage. TrueScience Hand Cream and Petandim for Dogs are perfect examples. They’re products that we’re proud of. They work. And if the audience’s reaction to their announcement was any indication, they’re going to be very popular.”

Minutes after the revamped products launched, participants were able to purchase them from the company store, which quickly ran out of stock.

But according to Goodwin, new products weren’t the only announcements coming out of Elite Academy.

“We’re using technology in ways our industry could have never imagined,” said Goodwin. “Elite Academy became our podium to unveil some pretty amazing advancements to our entire team in Japan. Now they’ll be able to use technology to communicate and manage their business faster than ever. We’ve worked hard to take the guesswork out of the daily mundane tasks that come with entrepreneurship, and it’s changing everything.”

Central to Elite Academy’s theme was “The Power of Family” with Japan Managing Director Shiokawa and Jensen both addressing the audience on LifeVantage’s collective strength that unites the Japanese market. The importance of family ran throughout the entire event, with LifeVantage encouraging distributors and customers to bring their families, and even building a playroom for kids while parents attended keynote addresses and trainings.

But according to Jensen, the event wasn’t all business. Some participants were given early access to new products, an exclusive lunch, and a formal black tie dinner. And everyone was able to participate in games, trainings, and some well-earned recognition.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation is a science-based health, wellness and anti-aging company dedicated to helping people transform themselves internally and externally at a cellular level. Their scientifically-validated product lines include Protandim® Nrf2 and NRF1 Synergizers, TrueScience® Anti-Aging Skin Care Regimen, Petandim®, AXIO® Smart Energy and the PhysIQ™Smart Weight Management System. LifeVantage (Nasdaq:LFVN) was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as “believe,” “hopes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “look forward to” and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our future growth, product launches, distributor success and shareholder value. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed in greater detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/10/the-power-of-family-brings-lifevantage-japan-together-for-elite-academy-2017/