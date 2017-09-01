The Network Marketing Way To Wealth Training And Conference

By Ted Nuyten

Orlando, Florida, USA has long been a top destination for tourists seeking fun times, but this September it may gain new fame as the place where tens of thousands of people worldwide changed their life by attending “The Network Marketing Way to Wealth” inaugural event.

People can either attend live in sunny Orlando Florida for a fun-filled, high impact and energetic weekend, Sept 29th – October 1st or watch the simulcast online in the comfort of their home.

With speakers and trainers as:

Todd Falcone

Susan Sly

Rob Sperry

Alex Morton

Jeff Mack

Nancy & Don Failla

Jeff Welch

Kosto Gara

Brandon & Jessica Hayes

Armand Morin

Peter Wolfing

Dr. Stan Harris

Shelly Maquire

Jeffrey Combs

and many others

The event and contest is being sponsored by Instant Authority, a company that specializes in strategies to help people market their business by publishing a book, and they are giving away two VIP tickets to this 3-day event.

It is being hailed as the greatest network marketing event in 2017, but one look at the lineup of world class speakers and all-time income earners listed on the event webpage, gives the impression it might be the greatest event of its kind to date.

The 3-day event will feature top industry leaders, along with today’s Network Marketing Superstars who are EDUCATION, TRAINING AND ACTION experts from all across the globe! Their goal is to help both the current network marketing distributor as well as people who need to create a supplemental income, but don’t know where or how to do it to succeed.

Says event coordinator Thomas Alexander,

“This conference is ACTION-ORIENTED, not theory! Attendees will walk away with a virtual blueprint to an easily automated, duplicatable, network marketing system that any network marketer and their downline can plug into.

They will quickly see how to attract more people to their downlines and how to build their business to create real residual income – and show you where to find people who are already looking for what you’re offering by tapping into other people’s existing sales and distribution networks!”

There will also be a HUGE focus on effectively using social media. Attendees will take action steps to immediately start succeeding with Facebook, LinkedIn and other social media sites – AND each attendee both attending live AND through simulcast and video-on-demand for just $97 will receive over $17,000 in FREE BONUSES.

Live attendees will also get to share in two revolutionary software giveaways. A ONE-MILLION DOLLAR social recruiting platform giveaway plus as an added bonus, the first 1000 live attendees will receive a 5-year license (valued at $1,799.40) of the World’s First MLM Prospecting Software, CRM, Sales Funnel and mobile app built by MLMers for MLMers.

This software was created by Dennis Wilson, the CEO of InternetNextStep.com – the MLM Software company, in collaboration with Craig Peloquin; both $Million earners using the system, both of whom will be sharing how to use it at the event.

In addition, the first 1000 online attendees will also receive a FREE 1-year license ($359.88).

Get your FREE version now at www.houraday.com and get the extended license code at the event.

IT IS EASY FOR ANYONE IN THE WORLD TO PARTICIPATE IN THE EVENT

The event will also have a video-on-demand link available to watch immediately after the conference with lifetime access to all the education from beginning to end! Parties interested in entering the contest need simply go to http://bit.ly/2wS2k54WIN to enter.

For a full description of the event as well as an informative video explaining the benefits of attending, and seeing the list of expert speakers and what they will be teaching, visit http://bit.ly/2xHClK9NMW2W

