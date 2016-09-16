The Biggest Mobile Marketing Trends of 2016

By Steve Olenski

Been a few weeks, but it’s Friday Five time – a curated collection of five recent articles on one topic. This go round it’s all about mobile marketing.

Top Mobile Marketing Trends for 2016

With mobile devices an ever-present fixture of modern life, keeping up on mobile marketing trends is more important than ever. When looking to improve customer acquisition rates, customer conversions and retention rates, fine tuning how your audience interacts via their mobile device is key to maximizing your revenue.

Read the full story on Business2Community.

Report: More than two-thirds of digital media time now mobile, apps 50 percent

According to July data from comScore, smartphone apps now constitute 50 percent of all digital media time. That’s up from 44 percent roughly a year ago. Overall, digital media time spent with mobile is now a whopping 68 percent. The desktop commands just 32 percent of our digital attention.

Read the full story on Marketing Land.

When It Comes To Mobile Marketing, The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

The buzz continues to be about how mobile marketing is where every marketing strategy needs to be in order to truly impact and engage the target audience. Numerous surveys point to the increased use of smartphones, which then correlates to a preference in using these platforms over a desktop or laptop computer to access everything from social media and email to websites for research and shopping. While it sounds very promising, many CMOs are still wondering what the real story is and what they should do in terms of investing in mobile.

Read the full story on Forbes.

Mobile Isn’t Just Another Screen

When the dawn of mobile media occurred over 10 years ago, the ad industry dubbed mobile phones the “third screen.” There was the TV, computers, and, now, phones. The mobile screen was simply another outlet on which to engage with consumers.

Read the full story on Media Post.

The Role of Mobile in B2B Marketing

At the end of the day, we are all consumers when it comes to content and we all reach for the same thing before making a decision; our mobile device. According to Ad Age, “66% of B2B marketers now use their mobile devices for business.” The role of mobile in B2B has taken the industry by storm, so let’s walk through why the role of mobile is here to stay.

Read the full story on JustMedia.

###

Managing ad spend, targeting, and measurement across multiple mobile platforms (including the integration of audience data across mobile, web, and social for maximum cross-channel impact) remains challenging.

Marketers need a sophisticated technology platform that addresses the unique challenges of mobile data collection, media organization, and campaign execution. This technology tool is called a mobile data management platform, or mobile DMP.

Download the Mobile Data Management Platform Guide to learn all about it.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/4Qc3ae_hbWU/the-biggest-mobile-marketing-trends-of-2016