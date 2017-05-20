By Ted Nuyten
The Association Of Network Marketing Professionals (ANMP) organizes its annual convention and masterclass on June 1 – June 4 in Dallas, Texas, USA.
A MUST be for active MLM and Network Marketing professionals as it is a generic training event.
Speakers are 50+ Millionaire Mentors such as:
- Matt Morris
- Nat and Chanida Puranaputra
- Jordan Adler
- Donna Johnson
- Amber Voight
- Carlos Marin
- John Haremza
- Tiffaney Malott
- Ramin Mesgarlou
- Al BalaPreview
- Tom and Denice Chenault
- Alex Morton
- BK Boreyko
- Jeff Altgilbers
- Rachel Jackson
- Kevin Thompson
- Garrett and Sylvia McGrath
- Armand Puyolt
- Rob Sperry
- Johnnie Green
- Keith Halls
- Cedrick Harris, among many others.
For the full list see: www.anmp2017.com/#speakers
The ANMP Annual International Convention has doubled and tripled in size every year for the past three years, to become THE annual event for people in our Profession to hone their skills, elevate their mindset, and have their best year ever.
And 2017 is no exception. In fact, the event is expected to sell out with people attending from hundreds of companies and many countries around the world.
Taking the stage to teach, train and inspire YOU, we’ve assembled the BEST of the BEST – over 50+ Million-Dollar-per-year income earners, internationally-recognized thought leaders, mentors to millionaires, expert panel members and highly-skilled contributors – to make it the largest, best and by far the best VALUE of any event in the history of our profession.
And many, many more speakers!
Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/the-association-of-network-marketing-professionals-convention-2017/