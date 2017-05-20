By Ted Nuyten

The Association Of Network Marketing Professionals (ANMP) organizes its annual convention and masterclass on June 1 – June 4 in Dallas, Texas, USA.

A MUST be for active MLM and Network Marketing professionals as it is a generic training event.

Speakers are 50+ Millionaire Mentors such as:

Matt Morris

Nat and Chanida Puranaputra

Jordan Adler

Donna Johnson

Amber Voight

Carlos Marin

John Haremza

Tiffaney Malott

Ramin Mesgarlou

Al BalaPreview

Tom and Denice Chenault

Alex Morton

BK Boreyko

Jeff Altgilbers

Rachel Jackson

Kevin Thompson

Garrett and Sylvia McGrath

Armand Puyolt

Rob Sperry

Johnnie Green

Keith Halls

Cedrick Harris, among many others.

For the full list see: www.anmp2017.com/#speakers

The ANMP Annual International Convention has doubled and tripled in size every year for the past three years, to become THE annual event for people in our Profession to hone their skills, elevate their mindset, and have their best year ever.

And 2017 is no exception. In fact, the event is expected to sell out with people attending from hundreds of companies and many countries around the world.

Taking the stage to teach, train and inspire YOU, we’ve assembled the BEST of the BEST – over 50+ Million-Dollar-per-year income earners, internationally-recognized thought leaders, mentors to millionaires, expert panel members and highly-skilled contributors – to make it the largest, best and by far the best VALUE of any event in the history of our profession.

And many, many more speakers!

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/the-association-of-network-marketing-professionals-convention-2017/