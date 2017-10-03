The 5 Key Stages in Facebook Live to Generate an Endless Supply of Leads

By Simon Chan

Facebook Live? Leads?

So, with that…

Let’s get to it!

The 5 Key Stages in Facebook Live to Generate an Endless Supply of Leads

Stage 1. The Planning Stage

If you don’t know what you’re going to teach, teach what you’ve learned.

You can teach something you have learned from a podcast, training, etc.

Because if you’re not teaching what you learn, sharing that with others, then it’s just wasted knowledge..

By the way, teaching is one of the easiest ways you get good at it.

Also, you have to understand that people like to learn from different sources, and your own perspective.

It’s like when people watch different news stations…

People watch the weather from different news stations right?

It’s the same weather but from different stations.

What you share is no different, people like to learn from different sources.

Batch Creating Content

Another big key to this stage is to batch create content…

Which means you want to sit down for fifteen to thirty minutes and come up with five to ten, or even fifteen topics.

That is the quick way to create content!

A slow way to create content is trying to sit there and figure it out.

That doesn’t work, because our brains don’t work that way.

Stage 2. The Pre-Live Stage

This is what you do before you actually hit the live button…

Now, maybe you have the running question- what is the best time to do them??

The best time is to choose a consistent time!

You can do it for lunch time, or in the evening. Those are good times.

But, maybe not in the evening time right before people go to sleep…

Or…

When they’re going to work…

A little insight, when they’re going to work is the time when a lot of other people are going live, so you have more competition.

But no matter what, choose a consistent time to go live.

ANOTHER KEY THING TO DO during the pre-live stage is you want to check internet speed.

It’s extremely important!

There’s a free app for that…(Speedtest app)

You need at least 5 meg MPS to upload.

Sometimes for some people that have done Facebook Live, their video is choppy, that is because the internet speed is not good.

So a quick internet speed check goes a long way.

Stage 3. The Live Stage

This is where you’re actually going live, where you hit the live button…

Now, if you feel a bit scared to go live-

A small mental shift to help you in that moment is to simply imagine talking to one person, because that is most natural to us…

If you focus your thinking on “I’m talking to the whole world and everyone is watching me”…

That would freak you out.

You get nervous. Right?

So, imagine talking to one person.

SECOND – The live stage is where you want to get into the topic immediately.

You start off with an intro:

The intro is who you are, what you do, and what they will learn.

Why do you always start off really quickly?

Now, Periscope is a little different. You can actually go a little slower…

But in Facebook you have to actually go right into it.

The reason why is because most of your views will be from your news feed, and not live views.

Since most of your views will be from the news feed…

If people are scrolling on their news feed and you don’t get right to the point…

People will skip right past it.

Also, you want to repeat your intro throughout the broadcast.

Why?

Think about your live viewers…

They are watching live and happen to come on in the middle of the broadcast.

People will ask…

What is “blah blah” talking about?

So…

That’s why you constantly introduce yourself, and tell them what they’re learning.

Stage 4. The Post-Live Stage

After the Facebook live ends, what do you do?

Most people think, oh it’s over.

It’s not over!

This is actually where some of the work is done.

IMPORTANT- you want to save the video on the phone immediately.

Why?

Because this is where you get a high quality recording, and you can then repurpose it.

How cool is that!

What do I mean repurpose it?

You can reuse it. You can repurpose it in various ways!

For example…

You can upload that video to YouTube, edit snippets and add them to Instagram, or even transcribe the video and repurpose it into a blog…

There’s more than one way!

Just like in the cattle industry, (now I don’t eat meat), but when they take a cow they don’t just use the cow for steaks.

All parts of the cow are used to make food.

Different parts of the cow are used for different things.

BUT ALSO…

Don’t Forget The Call To Action (CTAs)

You’ve got to have a call to action for people.

You don’t just want people to watch the video…

You want them to take action afterwards!

A simple call to action can be:

Hey if you’re interested in learning more please private message me. I can share more.

Once you do, engage and thank people who watch.

Everyone who commented or liked it are your fans. You have to reward them.

Thank them for coming on.

Stage 5. The Autopilot Lead Stage.

So, once you get good at Facebook Live, it will generate leads forever for you.

One way is to take the recording and upload it to YouTube…

If you upload it to YouTube (or any other platform), you are going to get some leads from YouTube (or from that social media platform).

Because the fact is, people are going to watch…

You can also get unlimited leads with Facebook ads.

Facebook ads? How do you do that?

Rule of thumb is…

If the shares are greater than 1% of the views, it is a great video to boost!



You just click on the button to boost, but when you click to boost…

You can boost to a target audience.

For example, let’s just say you’re doing a training about health, losing weight.

You boost to that target audience- who else would be interested in watching a video of that topic?

You need to get really down to the audience.

So…

Get specific.

Now it’s time to take live action

There you have it MLM Leaders…

Those are the 5 KEY stages in Facebook Live to Generate an endless supply of leads to quickly grow your MLM business.

And remember, you get to decide who you want to attract…

What will you do differently in your Facebook Live?

Share how and if this was helpful, as well, share this knowledge with your team.

God Bless,

Simon Chan

