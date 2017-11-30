Talk Fusion Opens New International Office In India

By Ted Nuyten

Video marketing and direct selling company Talk Fusion is further expanding its global footprint with the opening of a new office in India.

Located in New Delhi, Talk Fusion India Pvt. Ltd. will act as a central support system for the company’s rapidly growing Indian marketplace.

A forerunner in the WebRTC video communications space, Talk Fusion develops cutting-edge products—Video Email, Video Newsletters, Sign-up Forms, Live Meetings, and two-time award-winning Video Chat—that are marketed person-to-person by Independent Associates in over 140 countries worldwide.

By offering a seamless, inventory-free direct selling opportunity plus the game-changing World’s First and Only Instant Pay Compensation Plan, through which Independent Associates are paid just three minutes after a sale is made, the ten-year-old company is attracting an incredible amount of attention from emerging partners in India and beyond.

“The news has already started to spread throughout India,” said Talk Fusion Founder & CEO Bob Reina.

“This country is flooded with excited Associates and people are ready to go. They’re very energized and can’t wait to take part in Talk Fusion Instant Pay.”

The new office will act as a valuable meeting and training facility to support locals participating in the company’s global business opportunity. Office manager Guru Lal Singh is very enthused to bring Talk Fusion to India. “[You can] make your message come alive with video,” he said.

According to Guru, Talk Fusion is creating “the new habit of success” in the world’s second most populous country. The company’s founder shares that same confidence. “I know India can be one of our top marketplaces and I look forward to being there with everyone very soon,” said Bob Reina.

“The timing is right, this massive marketplace is ready for our disruptive technology, and countless lives are about to be changed in India and around the world.”

Talk Fusion India Pvt. Ltd. is located in unit 301 B of the Westend Mall, located in the Janak Puri West Metro Station of New Delhi. Customers, Associates, and interested prospects of Talk Fusion India can call 011-40153697 or email support@talkfusion.com for more information from Monday – Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (India Standard Time).

ABOUT TALK FUSION

Home of the award-winning Talk Fusion Video Suite, Talk Fusion is dedicated to helping businesses stand out from the competition, increase sales and profits, and keep their customers coming back. Talk Fusion offers dynamic ways to make marketing more engaging, memorable, and persuasive with video.

Talk Fusion’s innovative products are marketed person-to-person by Independent Associates in more than 140 countries. 30 day Free Trials of the Talk Fusion Video Suite are available to anyone who wishes to try before they buy—no credit card required—at www.TalkFusion.com.

Established in 2007 by Founder & CEO Bob Reina, Talk Fusion fosters a strong commitment to Giving Back to family, friends, communities, and animal charities across the world. Learn more at www.TalkFusion.com and “Like” Talk Fusion at www.facebook.com/TalkFusion.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/11/talk-fusion-opens-new-international-office-in-india/