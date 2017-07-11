Talk Fusion Celebrates 10th Anniversary In Maui, Hawaii

By Ted Nuyten

Global video marketing company Talk Fusion commemorated its 10-year anniversary at a decorative gala held in Hawaii on July 9th.

The major business milestone was celebrated by the company’s corporate team and top-performing Independent Associates (those who distribute Talk Fusion’s products for commission) at the Grand Wailea in Maui. Known as the “Dream Getaway” trip, this Hawaiian vacation is just one of the many incentives Talk Fusion provides its qualifying Associates.

“We’re celebrating a decade of dreams,” explained Talk Fusion Founder & CEO Bob Reina,

“because we’re not just about developing innovative products—we’re about giving our Associates the vehicle they need to turn dreams into realities.”

As a former network marketing distributor himself, Bob Reina knows how unstable some companies can be, “Time and time again, I’d get involved with a company, build a successful team, and then the business would fail, forcing me to once again start from square one.”

This, according to Reina, is a key motivator for him:

“I founded Talk Fusion in part so that our Associates would never have to experience that type of disappointment or unreliability—so that nothing would get in the way of their hard work.”

Combining Reina’s drive with perfect product timing, Talk Fusion has been a major industry hit from day one. When the company was established in 2007, it offered one product—Video Email.

Talk Fusion has since developed the world’s first all-in-one Video Marketing Solution, which now hosts five products and has also earned the company two distinguished Product of the Year Awards in 2016. Today, Reina attributes the company’s ongoing success to the corporate office’s “culture of thinking outside the box,” which has promoted steady growth and helped to keep the business fresh in an era ongoing technological advancement.

The company has also developed a glowing reputation for its vast charitable contributions and commitment to giving back; in addition to being the first and only company in the world that pays commissions instantly.

With the recent launch of Talk Fusion University (which offers exclusive, expert training from Reina himself), Associates are better able to take full advantage of Talk Fusion’s opportunity in the years to come, by following Bob’s guidance and seeing their own direct selling efforts come full circle.

“While 10 years is an amazing milestone, it’s just one of many for us here at Talk Fusion,” Reina shared. “Over the past decade, we’ve out-performed ourselves time and time again.

But this celebration is has less to do with us, and more to do with our Associates, because Talk Fusion is more than just a company, we’re a family, and the dreams of our Associates are why we’ll never stop asking: what can we do next?”

About Talk Fusion



Home of the world’s first all-in-one Video Marketing Solution, Talk Fusion is dedicated to helping businesses stand out from the competition, increase sales and profits, and keep their customers coming back. Talk Fusion offers dynamic ways to make marketing more engaging, memorable, and persuasive with video.

Talk Fusion’s innovative products are marketed person-to-person by Independent Associates in more than 140 countries. 30 day Free Trials of the all-in-one Video Marketing Solution are available to anyone who wishes to try before they buy—no credit card required—at www.TalkFusion.com.

Established in 2007 by Founder & CEO Bob Reina, Talk Fusion fosters a strong commitment to Giving Back to family, friends, communities, and animal charities across the world. Learn more at www.TalkFusion.com and “Like” Talk Fusion at www.facebook.com/TalkFusion

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/07/talk-fusion-celebrates-10th-anniversary-in-maui-hawaii/